MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 22
The point is that INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT is often used to narrow down the search area by excluding illogical/unnecessary values, which significantly speeds up optimization when using a full enumeration. If INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT didn't exist, genetics would just run into unnecessary variants and fiddle with them, so not excluding variable values is not an option. So that's what I'm asking, how do you suggest, as a professional, to solve this problem without too much effort. To enumerate all correct variables manually, for enumeration without gaps and knowingly exclude INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT values is not an option - very long. Using smart counters is not for everyone and it may also harm genetics.
So what's left, to pass all parameters on 1 day and write their correct values to code, and thus select them for genetics?
Read my explanations above.
Your picture of the world is incompatible with the genetic algorithm. Kill a quarter of the population by denial - genetics will still survive, even at a loss. Kill 98% of the population - that's the end of evolution. Regardless of your wishes or preferred modus operandi.
Read the materials I linked to above.
I'm done with the enlightenment, sorry. The continuation of the INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT thread is closed, all comments will be deleted.
Before today's update, everything was working. Now there is an error message.
variable = 33
М15
4003 -Erroneous parameter when calling a system function
Next question. Do I understand correctly that you are taking data from CCI indicator?
Please tell me the parameters with which you created this indicator.
variable = 33
М15
4003 -Invalid parameter when calling a system function
Exactly 33? Is this a direct call using a direct value of 33 returning error 4003?
Check again
Again. Before the update the EA worked fine on demo accounts of 3 brokers.
I even tried to replace the indicator from an earlier version. It still yells.
I've got it figured out.
The error was in reading the saved parameters file.
It was:
After changing it, it worked.
Please run this EA:
I purposely set it to receive data from iCCI indicator from bars 0 to 33 in a loop not every tick.