MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Something about my 1835 to this Build 1845 doesn't update...
It's connected to MetaQuotes-Demo...
Open the "About" window
It doesn't work.
And restart the terminal
MT version 1845.
Repeated your example, also inserted this parameter in the standard MACD Sample.
I don't understand how you cannot repeat this experiment?
I did the same, I will compare our Expert Advisors tomorrow. Only I checked in "All ticks" mode
I just ran it again - the logs
All ticks are irrelevant, for it doesn't come down to ticks as such.
But from your log:
you can clearly see the difference - you only have 1288 passes and I have 122221.
And here I have at 5149:
I purposely put a costly tick generation method to compare the optimisation time.
If I optimise with the correct fake parameter, it takes about an hour (didn't measure). Thus, I don't have your situation reproduced.
Once again.
If the output is done at the initialisation stage, what difference does it make if the cost method stands or not? Optimisation (pass with parameters) doesn't even start!
It's like this:
How long will this code take to execute? It won't, right.
The same thing happens with my example. All the rest code after return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT) is not executed (at least it shouldn't be).
You don't seem to be reading other people's posts. I have proxies and they don't execute with the wrong input parameter - which means I can't reproduce your situation.
You don't seem to be reading other people's posts. I have proxies and they don't execute with the wrong input parameter - which means that I can't reproduce your situation.
These brakes are especially noticeable if you use your own network to optimise.
Oh yoy yoy! Please help! It stopped compiling!
Oh yo yo! Help! It's stopped compiling!
Well?
At least read the forum once in a while for platform changes
Oyyyyy! Help! It stopped compiling!
Delete TimeSeries.mqh and all references to it, should work without it (but possibly with glitches).
It's a pity...
During optimisation, Print, called at OnInit or earlier, is output to the tester agents' log. This was made on purpose to analyze possible problems during Expert Advisor loading. After OnInit, all outputs in the log during optimization are overlapped.
Open the agent log and see your Print