MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tell us about it, and that's it.
I'm sorry, I got carried away.
I seldom bring optimisation to an end. When there is a dense mass of good or bad results, there is no point in waiting for the end. 15-30% ran, there is a result and everything is clear. When you test 50-70 parameters broken down by 10-15 pcs, clarity comes at once. This condition is good and this one is bad. It saves a lot of time. And now wait ~hour for each step?At least put in intermediate results at 5% intervals. Stopping and watching isn't an option either, it's not visual.
sadly.
At least it was possible to build a picture from the preliminary data while the optimisation was taking place.
I am with 10 cases, only once I wait until the end, usually by the passage of 25-30% looked, and the picture is completely clear, and you can interrupt the optimization.
It's very uncomfortable.P.S. I lied, it's actually mega-super-uncomfortable.
I seldom bring optimisation to an end. When there is a dense mass of good or bad results, there is no point in waiting for the end. 15-30% ran, there is a result and everything is clear. When you test 50-70 parameters broken down by 10-15 pcs, clarity comes at once. This condition is good and this one is bad. It saves a lot of time. And now wait ~hour for each step?Turn in at least intermediate results at 5% intervals. Stopping and looking is not an option either, it's not obvious.
You could easily press stop, see the results and then continue. In genetics there will only be a continuation from the beginning.
There is an updatable grfm window for evaluating the results of the optimization.
I don't know if this error is present in the new build, but in the old one, if you optimize by timeframes, you get the following picture when viewing the "Line Chart"
At the same time, optimization was performed without excluding TFs.
And this is how the chart with the results looked like
What else is new is the new mechanism for handling the cache of previous results in genetics.
We now show all previous genetics passes when displaying results. This gives a better understanding of the search process in genetic optimization.
Below is the graph on the fifth run of genetics:
We can see that on the fourth run the randomizer has broken out of the local extremum and found a new slide of better options.
When using genetics it is important to understand the mechanics of genetic search and remember to run the genetics over the same parameters repeatedly so that the randomizer can cover the search area more fully.
With the new tester it becomes easier to understand and see with your eyes.
Your words scare me, (especially the highlighted one).
It turns out that the genetic algorithm doesn't work and you advise using a ramdomizer.
The purpose of the genetic algorithm is not to use randomization, but to find an effective solution in less time.
p.s. and also? the new build has flipped all the enum variables, not good, now all the sets have to be changed, it's a mess.
Your words scare me, (especially the highlighted one).
It turns out that the genetic algorithm doesn't work and you advise to use a ramdomizer.
The genetic algorithm is designed not to use randomization, but to find an effective solution in less time.
p.s. and also? in the new build all the enum variables are reversed, not good, now all the sets should be changed, it's a mess.
what do you mean, you flipped? i don't feel like upgrading anymore
What do you mean, flipped? I don't feel like upgrading anymore
In a direct sense, all enum upside down, if it was 1,2,3 - now 3,2,1.Better don't update if you can, wait until a stable version is released.