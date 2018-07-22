MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 20
Opened... Didn't see anything... Or am I looking in the wrong place?
You're looking at the tester's log. You're looking at the Agent Log:
So, has the situation not been reproduced?
It's hard to say - I'm still only guessing about the reason for your discontent. Can you articulate it clearly?
Forget that I've pryed anything out of you before - consider that I've already forgotten everything.
The experiment seemed to take too long to me. That's what I'm trying to tell you.
A total of 122,221 passes on 8 agents takes 2,546 seconds. This means that an average of 15,000 passes per agent are made in this time. Dividing 15266 by 2546 seconds, you get 6 empty passes per second. You think that 150 milliseconds per empty pass is too much.
In this case "empty pass" means that the agent loaded the Expert Advisor, initialized it and finished its further work at OnInit. Everything takes time.
We have already enabled saving INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT results in the pass cache.
To be available in today's beta.
...
Connected to MetaQuotes-Demo. The terminal has not updated. What can be the reason? Could the reason be that I have 2 terminals? Bild 1816, Win 7. How to update terminal manually?
P.S. The terminal is updated when running through ME.
The alternative is to make cunning counters for self-adjustment of input parameters to avoid empty passes or hope that the pleas will be heard.
If optimisation is done on a remote network, the time for such passes will increase considerably.
I suggest thinking of another solution to specify a range of variables to be excluded in the EA settings for testing. I understand that the current standard will not be changed but we can at least make the possibility to read such exceptions from a separate file - making as it were two independent settings - a standard set and a file with exceptions to be searched. This approach will significantly speed up the optimization process, because the passes with the input parameters, selected earlier for the exception, simply will not be produced or even initialized.
Good afternoon, has the WebRequest method changed in any way during the update? It's just that the POST request doesn't run correctly after an update
Do you have the latest build? If 1849, please write a request to Service Desk.
1860
Noticed another glitch. Sorry about that.
I was testing the EA. One trade seemed to me suspicious. According to the logic of the program, it should not look like that.
I decided to look for the error. So I ran the test in visualization mode. It turned out that there was no error in this mode.
Pleasewrite to Service Desk with all the details. You can't tell what's wrong from the screenshot.