Canvas is cool! - page 92
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nikolai, is it appropriate to ask DX questions here? I need help.
I've done some tinkering with the standard terminal codes, which demonstrate the possibilities of 3D graphics. I removed morphing, of course, it's clumsy.
The question is this, I need to draw points on the surface when optimising the test function, I can't figure out how to do it.
It should turn out something like this:
Personally, I need kanvas first of all to develop complex algorithms. Without intermediate visualisations of processes and data, it is much harder and longer to do it.
Indeed, at some stages of development it may be necessary to visualise the processes
Nikolai, is it appropriate to ask DX questions here? I need help.
I've done some tinkering with the standard terminal codes, which demonstrate the possibilities of 3D graphics. I removed morphing, of course, it's clumsy.
The question is this, I need to draw points on the surface when optimising the test function, I can't figure out how to do it.
It should turn out something like this:
Well, if you need points in space with coordinates x,y,z, then everything is simple and without DirectX and OpenCL (although with them will be more productive of course).
If there are several tens of thousands of points, there should be no lags, if there are hundreds of thousands, it is better to do the calculation part using OpenCl.
Yes, unfortunately my fears were justified.
Yes, the fears were unfortunately justified.
Drop me your array of 3d points via FileWriteArray
I am not sure how to do it, but the surface formula is like this:
.
Andrei, do you just want to get a picture or do you want to get a picture in MQL5?
I can easily visualise it, but there are more advanced tools for visualisation.
For example, here is your formula as it looks on this resource:
https://www.desmos.com/3d/887356da26.