Convert jpg images
It's best to use PNG or BMP straight away.
I do not know of any converter but i think you can make one.
you have to call ObjectCreate() function with object type OBJ_BITMAP or OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL
I am looking for a more complete solution with integrated image conversion.
I'd like to see a sun-map the likes of die.net update frequently on the chart.
JPG file downloaded and then converted to BMP and loaded to chart is all.
Honestly however it would be possible to automatically convert JPG to BMP.
I cannot find a url image conversion and download service like that online.
Wouldn't it be possible to have a script unpack and run to convert an image?
Having calls to external files just seems unnecessary possibly breaking compatibility.
Having a DLL is extraordinary but not if a image cannot be formatted in MQL4/5.
Maybe there is some hope with some of the import calls for windows DLLs.
You could open the container and covert the data to another codec/format but it's best to use PNG to start with.
If you want that you have to write it from scratch and i think it will be a lot of work to get right.
Unnecessary. Convert the image (using an online conversion tool) and use the result.
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How possible to download a jpg image and for that image to be loaded into a chart?
Charts only load PNG and BMP so image then must be converted somehow.
Does the newer image library support image conversions?