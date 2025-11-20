Canvas is cool! - page 52

Реter Konow:
It's good that ME is integrating languages.

Anyone who needs a GUI on kanvas - I'll give the community my constructor. I'll brush it up and post it when I have time. What's the use of keeping it around?

But, if Nikolay wants, let him write his own library. I don't discourage it by any means. Simply, this work, like mine and Anatoly's, is destined to be little in demand. Such is the reality.

No, that's not it.

it's just that pictures are pictures,

But the practical application and usefulness of the product of intellectual labour should never be forgotten

I mean, the canvass is beautiful and cool, no one argues with that, but you need to modify the product to apply it in practice.

buffers, buttons, scales and so on

 
There is a perfectly logical explanation for the fact that there is little demand for such work: for most people it is too difficult to apply! Anatoly's library, on the one hand, is written entirely in classes, and for those who don't know how to get down to them, it (the library) inspires respect for the huge fundamental work on the one hand, and a caveman's fear on the other.

If you look at the codebase, at least 30% of examples contain an interface, but all of them are extremely primitive.

The need is there! But the fear in mastering it is there too. But fear of the majority is not a reason to stand still, and in this respect I fully support Renat.

 
Yes, almost everything is there. The constructor language is simple. It may come in handy for someone.
 
I have a markup language, not a library. The difficulty of mastering it is many times lower. But, it also requires learning.
 
why waste

write your website and go ahead

;)

 
I think Maxim Kuznetsov suggested something similar a couple of years ago. I may be confused though.

Everything requires training one way or another.

I, like many others, would probably be interested in another approach to interface visualization. With test examples of course. )))

 
Topics like this turn into a terrible circus here. Many can't take it anymore and start outright trolling. You have to endure it and explain to everyone "look, you need this!", but they just hoot in unison. You have to have the nerve to give them what you've worked so hard for for free without humiliation. So I think, "Do I really need it?").
 
Yes, Peter, I understand you. In principle, there is a lot of banter and outright trolling in discussions. But it's probably not worth proving to people that they need it. Those who need it will appreciate it, say thank you and use the experience and knowledge you offer.

But unfortunately, as you correctly noted, many smart heads close their topics (at least publicly), faced with outright humiliation. And by and large, those who try to show themselves to be smarter than the author of this or that discussion, in reality cannot oppose anything to those they are trying to humiliate.

Unfortunately it is everywhere in our lives.

But all this does not stop progress and people find like-minded people and consumers of their ideas, as well as followers.

 
Something like this?



 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

What Nikolai is doing is what every boy did when he started learning programming.

Dimitri, this is a primitive way of asserting yourself.

