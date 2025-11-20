Canvas is cool! - page 51
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm talking about the look and feel of MT and its charts, as well as the graphical library for users. Primarily the lack of antialiased graphics and the selection of various options and settings via the window menu interface.
This, on the other hand, makes little difference in fact. Somewhere in twentieth place in terms of importance.That said, I by no means accept the claim that there are problems with the design or graphics.
Thanks, Alexey.
Almost all so. Thank you for being on the subject.
Kanvas for me personally is just a hobby and a leisure activity. I don't take on the burden of developing new graphical libraries and GUIs, as it's no longer a hobby, but a time-consuming job. Although I could probably do it well if the question came up.
In my opinion MT is way behind when it comes to graphics and visualisation. At least 10 years behind. It's a shame this area isn't high on the priority list for the MQ team. For business wrapping sometimes plays a decisive role.
Yes, Nikolay, I am aware that canvas is your hobby! And I really wish it would stay that way, as it is in the hobby that we put our real soul and knowledge. I am sure that the new GUI library will not be long in coming, and it will be based on your examples! So, I wish you would not stop in this regard.
There is one little request, if you are in mood for it: in one of your examples you draw "forms" on canvas with possibility of dragging and dropping each of them. Try to add "close" buttons to these shapes with changing their colour when they come into focus. Or change the "headers" of those same "forms" in the active (draggable state or foreground) and in the passive (background).
This would be an awesome example of changing a specific area of the kanvas without redrawing the whole kanvas.
I'll say it again: if you're in the mood and desire! :)
We are not lagging behind, on the contrary we are way ahead of (all) other platforms. Canvas + OpenCL + full DirectX out of the box - is this lagging behind???
But the problem is that the circle of those who "can play it" is narrow. Most traders do not go beyond the stage of standard technical indicators.
Now we're going to release integration with Python in editor and scripts with services. You will be able to run Python programs directly in the terminal as scripts, which will allow you to easily transfer your analytical developments to MT5. These are scripts, not Expert Advisors - they cannot be run in the tester.
We are working much about the operation of databases and sets. We are adding new DatabaseXXXX functions. We are not only extending the regular SQLite functionality, but also launching SQLite Browser in the editor.
Maybe we will include WinML into standard functions of MQL5 language to be able to run ONNX-trained models. That's if TensorFlow in Python isn't enough.
All in all, we are going the way of building a data analysis studio.
Renat, we both know that many developers in mql environment still won't jump away from procedural design, for them OOP is like a red rag to a bull, and you talk about python (or even earlier about sharp). Python, Sharp are all definitely OOP and that's why people are reluctant to master it. But everything in its time, the ice will break. People still cannot get rid of MT4.
And on this occasion I would like to express a very small wish: make an automatic converter of tools from ex4 format into ex5 format. Many users (not developers) do not switch to MT5 just because their favorite, maybe once bought, tools only work in MT4. I'm sure that if there was an automatic converter, even better if it was a part of the terminal itself, that would help users switch from one terminal to another, it would increase the popularity of MT5.
.... and you're talking about python (or, earlier, sharp). Python, Sharp are all unambiguously OOP and so people are not very keen to learn it. ...
don't speak for everyone ...I just don't want to dance with tambourines, but otherwise they would have written a long time ago, because there is a lot of interesting stuff on the Internet, and it is in python
When I read phrases like "where can this be applied?" I am struck by the sheer, in my opinion, short-sightedness. Do those who ask this question use the terminal absolutely without any indicators and Expert Advisors?
I assume that there are such people, of course, but they are very few. The rest of them use Expert Advisors or indicators.
An indicator is an a priori tool to visualize data!
An Expert Advisor at least visualizes recommendations.
Both tools are engaged in visualization of information. And it is the capabilities of visualization that Nikolay shows us in his great examples!
And the fact that many people lack imagination to put it into practice ... then the question is not really about imagination, but about the lack of specific needs.
Except that one should not project a "personal lack of need" as a "universal lack of need".
By the way, Nikolai, at least one of the controls I've already noticed in your examples: "slider", which is implemented in the SLAU solution example, is one step away from the"scroll bar" tool.
but don't speak for everyone...I just don't feel like dancing with tambourines, but otherwise we would have written a long time ago, because there are so many interesting things on the Internet and it's in python
Did I say "all"? No, I just said "many" ))) So don't take it personally. Let's live together!
The problem in reality is that people really can't get into a higher level. There's nothing you can do about it.
This is what the complexity problem looks like:
The process evolves in increasing complexity and functionality, because the lower levels can't provide solutions due to increased requirements or are simply not cost effective. This is the kind of progress that prevents backtracking.
Of course whole strata of traders don't even know what they're talking about and banally fall off. And it is almost impossible to educate them - a paltry number of people will invest thousands of hours of training, the reason for the pain.
That is why there are people who do not know the problems, but with flags calling for the lower levels. Down with progress!
We are developing opportunities for those who
When I read phrases like "where can this be applied?" I get stunned by the sheer, in my opinion, short-sightedness. Do those who ask this question use the terminal absolutely without any indicators and Expert Advisors?
I assume that there are such people, of course, but they are very few. The rest of them use Expert Advisors or indicators.
An indicator is an a priori tool to visualize data!
An Expert Advisor at least visualizes recommendations.
Both tools are engaged in visualization of information. And it is the capabilities of visualization that Nikolay shows us in his great examples!
And the fact that many people lack imagination to put it into practice ... then the question is not really about imagination, but about the lack of specific needs.
Except that one should not project a "personal lack of need" as a "universal lack of need".
By the way, Nikolai, at least one of the controls I've already noticed in your examples: "slider", which is implemented in the SLAU solution example, is one step away from the "scroll bar" tool.
What Nikolai does, every boy did when he started learning programming.
Renat, you mentioned another expansion of the terminal's capabilities - that's great, really!
Many needs at the moment are solved with standard libraries. But I think, that many developers would agree with me, that some of these needs would look better if they were implemented in the core platform itself.
For example the same SQLite handling or parallel processes that were described last year with additional charts... - such features should be implemented in the platform itself, not in standard libraries.