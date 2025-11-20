Canvas is cool! - page 50
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is also possible if transparency is not implemented (a pixel may belong to more than one object) and the objects are not under each other and need to be accessed.
There has to be a response to the front layer. It should be possible to rotate the graph. And if a static image, the view from above))
noticed wrong calculation of coordinates and scales "r"
good visualization, but for it to be correct and readable, you need to keep calendar (real time, not bars), and think about radii - deviations are not readable.
or r needs a log scale or something else.
Wasn't really pursuing such a goal. The goal was 3D. It doesn't matter what, as long as it's a complex object. That's why I made it as simple as possible, deliberately. The real time was realized last time in the 2D version. And I will say it once again. I consider it useless in terms of trading, but useful in terms of visualization.
I don't know - master of the house. I'm pushing to places that could potentially be useful in trading
And the graphical effect of a complex object, try to overpower it:
I am nudging to places that could potentially be useful in trading
OK, I'll ask you to give me a nudge when I need it.
If we put aside the banter, trolling, teasing, "dicking around" and unconstructive criticism, we can definitely say that Nikolay shows us all really great possibilities of visualisation. The question is not about where exactly these or those examples shown by Nicholas can be applied, but about how well the visualization works.
Well, the answer to the question "Where can it be applied?" is very simple and straightforward: in visualization! Indicators, Expert Advisors, informers - all this is visualization of processes and data. And of course, the GUI.
In fact, Nicholas has already come close to creating a new GUI library template.
At the moment, there are several GUI libraries, for example, as part of the standard MT library and the well known Anatoly library.
The standard library is built on the basis of various discrete elements with a lot of objects, has a limited number of control elements, but almost universal system of classes, built on the example of C++ libraries.
In contrast, Anatoly has shown with his development that implementation of controls is limited only by our imagination, because absolutely any control may be drawn on the canvas (as Nikolay has also shown us). But Anatoly's library, too, eventually results in a huge number of objects on the chart.
And Nikolai showed in his experiments that everything can be implemented on one canvas, i.e. on one object. Thus, in fact, Nikolai came to a point where it would be possible to implement a template for an extensible borderless visualization library.
In other words, if the standard library schema is used as the interaction and event handling architecture, but the final result is applied to a single canvas - the result will be awesome. At this stage we just need to develop an algorithm that would not completely redraw the entire GUI canvas, but only those areas where a particular control changes. This was the technology Anatoly used, for example, when developing the Grid element, processing only those areas of the canvas where only the modified cells are located.
I am sure that Nikolay will surprise us all in visualization issues, as it is his strong suit, and we will see the new GUI library, more advanced in terms of expansion.
Nikolay, thank you very much for your work! Keep it up! We are waiting for more great examples of visualization!
Thank you, Alexei.
Almost everything is like that. Thank you for being on topic.
Kanvas for me personally is just a hobby and recreation. I don't take on the burden of developing new graphical libraries and GUIs, as it's no longer a hobby, but a time-consuming job. Although I could probably do it well if the question came up.
In my opinion MT is way behind when it comes to graphics and visualisation. At least 10 years behind. It's a shame this area isn't high on the priority list for the MQ team. For business wrapping sometimes plays a decisive role.
In my opinion MT is way behind in terms of graphics and visualisation. At least 10 years behind. It's a shame that this area is not on the priority list for the MQ team. For business wrapping sometimes plays a decisive role.
We're not lagging behind, on the contrary we're way ahead of (all) other platforms. Canvas + OpenCL + full DirectX out of the box - is that behind???
But the problem is that the circle of those who "can play it" is narrow. Most of the traders do not go beyond the stage of standard technical indicators.
Now we will release integration with Python in the editor and scripts with services. You will be able to run Python programs directly in the terminal as scripts, which will allow you to easily transfer your analytical developments to MT5. These are scripts, not Expert Advisors - they cannot be run in the tester.
We are working much about the operation of databases and sets. We are adding new DatabaseXXXX functions. We not only expand native SQLite functionality, but also launch SQLite Browser in the editor.
Perhaps we will include WinML in the standard functions of MQL5 language to be able to run ONNX-trained models. This is if TensorFlow in Python is not enough.
All in all, we are going the way of building a data analysis studio.
We're not lagging behind, on the contrary we're way ahead of (all) other platforms. Canvas + OpenCL + full DirectX out of the box - is this lagging???
But the problem is that the circle of those who "can play it" is narrow. Most traders do not go beyond the stage of standard technical indicators.
Now we're going to release integration with Python in editor and scripts with services. You will be able to run Python programs directly in the terminal as scripts, which will allow you to easily transfer your analytical developments to MT5. These are scripts, not Expert Advisors - they cannot be run in the tester.
We are working much about the operation of databases and sets. We are adding new DatabaseXXXX functions. We are not only extending the regular SQLite functionality, but also launching SQLite Browser in the editor.
Maybe we will include WinML into standard functions of MQL5 language to be able to run ONNX-trained models. This is if TensorFlow in Python is not enough.
All in all, we are going the way of building a data analysis studio.
Yes, we are waiting for it.
as long as the code base doesn't collapse from overflowing
We are not lagging behind, on the contrary, way ahead of (all) other platforms. Canvas + OpenCL + full DirectX out of the box - are we lagging behind?
But the problem is that the circle of those who "can play it" is narrow. Most traders do not go beyond the stage of standard technical indicators.
Right now we're going to release integration with Python in editor and scripts with services. You will be able to run Python programs directly in the terminal as scripts, which will allow you to easily transfer your analytical developments to MT5. These are scripts, not Expert Advisors - they cannot be run in the tester.
We are working much about the operation of databases and sets. We are adding new DatabaseXXXX functions. We are not only extending the regular SQLite functionality, but also launching SQLite Browser in the editor.
Maybe we will include WinML into standard functions of MQL5 language to be able to run ONNX-trained models. That's if TensorFlow in Python isn't enough.
All in all, we are going the way of building a data analysis studio.
Renat, there's no argument here. In terms of innovation MQ is very cool.
I'm talking about the look and feel of MQ and its charts, as well as the graphical library for users. First and foremost is the lack of antialiased graphics and the choice of various options and settings through the window menu interface.
And with DirectX I haven't figured it out yet, but my hands are very itchy.
Renate, there's no argument here. In terms of innovation, MQ is very cool.
I'm talking about the look and feel of MT and its charts, as well as the graphical library for users. First and foremost is the lack of antialiased graphics and the choice of various options and settings through the window menu interface.
And with DirectX not yet figured out, but my hands are very itchy.
Go ahead, go ahead Nicholas
interesting thread
Still waiting for you to make such a chart, as I asked
;)