If you remember Borland, the GUI was assembled in a visual editor, the layout of controls was placed in a toolbar, and then you write the handlers.
If ME had such a graphical feature to build layouts in visual mode, it would make building graphical applications much easier.
As the majority of modern programmers, who studied GUI building, got used (so they were taught) to the visual GUI editor,
And to build a layout of a graphical application on pure C-style code is of little interest to them. Since it is already hardcore C-style.
We need a visual editor to build a graphical application, and then people will be eager to learn it, and those who worked in VS or RadStudio, they even quickly master the visual editor.
I fully support the need to have the ability to collect...
But whether it is necessary or not is another question.
I wonder if the developers themselves see the terminal as a trading tool or a programming tool?
I may be wrong at this point, but I always thought that ME was designed to implement exactly the functionality that the user needs for trading. Exactly trading!
But nowadays the depth of programming in ME has gone into areas where you really need to be able to "build" dice and have a very serious understanding of programming....
And what does this lead to in the end? It leads to the fact that advanced trading tools become available only to experienced programmers!
That is, if you're not a programmer, you have nothing to do in trading... But this is absurd.
ME is only an assistant to fill in the missing functionality, which would have been more correctly built into the terminal itself (different wizards).
And in fact ME is now evolving as a new development environment, requiring more and more knowledge from users.
Based on this conclusion, the visualization tools are necessary, but their use should be available to users who do not have deep knowledge in programming.
Only in this case they will be in demand.
This is only my opinion and I am not imposing it on anyone.
Peter, you say the right words!
So I advocate creating such libraries that would be intuitively understandable to programmers who are not familiar with OOP as well.
And this applies not only to GUI.
In the standard library and in Anatoly's library it would take a lot of effort to build a simple form! For real! One step to the right or to the left of the examples and that's it, nothing works, you have to understand all the details.
In all languages, of course, the GUI is also built on libraries, but there is one important BUT! There is an initial set of controls, which at the core level of the library are completely "tied" together, all the basic event handlers are "wired", all that remains is to subscribe to them if you want to change the behavior or presentation.
In essence, the architecture of the standard library is very well thought out and could be used as the basis for a more advanced library.
That's right.
Perhaps most users want CCanvas, CGrafic and CCanvas3D to be applications that produce the required visualizations, rather than classes that require knowledge of OOP principles and syntax. And not just to know, but essentially to build their own visualisation system, as Nicholas does.
What is the principle of oop that you need to know? Put a dot and choose a method from the list?
A follow-up question: how many and which of the "most powerful" and "simplest" MQL functions
is enough to write a fully functional and potentially the most profitable Expert Advisor for any
of the world's major currency pairs?
And what R or Python function, which everyone here has lost their heads about, is enough to write...? And look, the stool you're sitting on - is it suitable for that...?
Why are they needed here?
That's right.
Absolutely a far-fetched problem.
Visual interface for strategy gathering is unnecessary, if you need dice, go to tslab.
And I have seen programs for generating mql code that collect strategies with cubes in visual mode.
We do not need the visual mode for development of trading strategies and indicators, it is really unnecessary.
But for modular graphical applications, visual mode, as you showed in the gif, would be useful.