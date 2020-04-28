Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 12
I've been eating, spending a little bit, SL will be closing soon.
I'd like to know if I can trade normally with them via MT5 or are there still some glitches?
There are glitches sometimes, I wrote here recently.
But on the whole it's ok.
By the way this trend had RSI(11) on H1 as resistance - you can see the bounces coming from the 70 level - yellow broken line.
You think the price bounces from the RSI, I think the RSI follows the price. IMHO, that makes more sense.
You can adjust the averaging window so that price seems to bounce. But, price will also easily break through that line.
Von, Alex2 is about to spend a year trying to determine averaging parameters using mathematics and drawn-out analogues of physical processes.
Of course price bounces off the indicator, as indicators are used by market participants, both in manual and automatic trading. RSI is a very interesting indicator, which shows a lot after being converted to the form I have. RSI is almost not adjustable (usually period is 14) for different pairs and works well with different instruments, including forex. About the dummy, there are also dummies here that work well at least for visual perception, and at most for describing market patterns.
When the price will break through the RSI and close behind it on the same TF as the RSI, it will form a signal to go short, which often works very well if there have already been many runs behind the RSI without crossing the opposite level.
I looked at the dynamics of open interest in Si on the Moscow Exchange.
The number of selling contracts from corporates is increasing. What could it be? Hedging cash dollars or waiting for a correction?
Maybe it is exporters exchanging dollars for roubles. It is to their advantage if the dollar is expensive, they will earn more in roubles.
Don't get yourselves mixed up there. So many strings and ropes... I don't trade with indicators at all. They just get in the way.
I looked at the dynamics of open interest in Si on the Moscow Exchange.
The number of selling contracts from corporates is increasing. What could it be? Hedging cash dollars or waiting for a correction?
Persons, real ones, not speculators, who are also plenty, may sell futures in expectation of export revenues, and this expectation may be just in September...
I don't get confused, I have many charts with indicators of the same instrument, I am used to them - I use a certain logic, including my standard colour information.
Is that how you find the maximum point of the fan?