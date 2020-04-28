Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 18
It's started) and it probably won't be the limit
waiting for 120?
No!
The Central Bank had an opportunity not to restrain the rouble when oil plummeted into negative territory.
If they did, they will keep it at 71-74
Wait for it.
Well, we do not believe that it will remain at the level of 74 roubles. It is more likely to return to 81, and then it will depend on the circumstances)
Wait for it.
in 2018 just two years ago the ruble at 80-70 seemed unbelievable
Oil stocks together with oil took to the $20/barrel level at almost the same time.
On the chart, the mark is a black circle.
But then oil rebounded and the whole oil industry got excited and went up.
And oil kept falling and kissed the bottom at 16, the bardot circle on the chart,
The interesting thing is that oil companies did not follow oil and do not rush to renew their catches
What do you think it has to do with? I mean, why didn't oil stocks break out of their ranks - if they are so dependent on oil.
The real oil market is not exactly what stock market speculators manage to draw. Major oil investors are well aware of this.
Konstantin,
Explain why oil went after oil in the first wave.
And why didn't it go in the second wave?
(investors began to understand something only in the second wave, while in the first wave they did not understand anything at all) this explanation is also accepted.
It seems that no one has a basic ability to analyze the market.
Open the January 2016 oil and ruble quotes.
No need to look stupidly at the current charts!
The Ruble is being and will continue to be restrained because there was a pretext for the Central Bank not to restrain them!
Added
Looked at it now, oil is falling and the ruble is getting stronger!
that's where, will be in the summer of 2020.