They don't want to unite because
FOREX market participants think:
"I'll take a couple of indicators, write an Expert Advisor, deposit $100 in my brokerage company and become a millionaire (in dollars) in a week".
It makes sense, you do not need to share with anyone :)
Exchange traders (FORTS) think:
"MICEX has small turnovers (volumes), many futures are very illiquid... Not enough for everyone...".
It stands to reason that there is no need to share ideas with anyone.
That's why there are a lot of retirees here who did not want to share their ideas and they dig them out themselves, and while they dig out their ideas, they lose relevance...
I personally understand that in the market it is more convenient to work with a team, because you simply do not have time to do everything and keep track of everything.
I think the futures price will go to 65200 (65180) in the morning - would be very expected on the current pattern.
SPOT 66,136
There are always two ways forward.
:) 66.235
What do you mean by these numbers?
It will continue to grow.
Added
By the way, speaking of trading...
Div_hunter indicator shows precisely which instruments are expected to have dividends (it does not monitor SPOT, but only futures)
For MOEX, the dividends were not expected yesterday, and it is clear today that they will be exact.
It is not bad enough to earn
Thanks to the author for the puzzle :) I've been looking at the chart over the last couple of years... There is a sense of artificiality: a long sideways move, then a couple of days into another corridor with momentum... On the chart I don't see any natural movements, only news-sideways-news-sideways (i.e., I wouldn't trust the analysis for a long period - it is the news that decides everything).
It looks like there will be another long sideways movement in a new corridor (till the next news). But the corridor has not been formed yet! I assume 64-67. If another unhappy news will follow, then 67-70 (a cheerful one will confirm the lower boundary of 64)
A small hope for a correction on M15 is from 66.95(67), there will be 161.8 from the monthly ATR, which is rare in itself, and 123.6 on the Fibo, but for that you need to bend hard on the opening to close with the tail on the 4 o'clock.
Screenshots from MetaTrader platform
USDRUB_TOM, H1, 2018.08.10
JSC ''Otkritie Broker'', MetaTrader 5, Real
USDRUB_TOM 09.08.2018
Although Si sees 68.7 due to evening session....
I do not know where to get this indicator.
I haven't even posted it :)
Then why focus my attention on it?