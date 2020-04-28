Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But open interest in Si has been falling since mid-August. I don't see anyone buying before a strong rise.
There could be a pullback of a couple of strikes at 15 minutes, globally there should be a correction even lower, I agree, but I don't trade at such distances as a rule. The only thing that may indicate about the OI is that the market is getting lower because of the non-residents leaving, which was especially evident after the jump in April.
In addition, by hai the target was never reached according to my estimates it should have been reached in September, but they wanted it this month and the Central Bank bilked the market, the first target was 69.10 - and above 70.70.
4 different resistances on the hay have stunted growth:
1. 68,000 - strike
2. 23.6 from the daily ATR
3. rebound from RSI (so far)
4. Resistance from last entry under RSI - important to break for trend change
There is a risk that if we don't break, we will fall in stone, but for now the pattern is for continued upside.
Well, also a smack from Envelopes - we can go to MA.
Decided to close, might buy tomorrow from 68.80 but not sure.
I don't like the close upper Donchian channel on the spot on H1 - if it reaches it, there will be a rapid rise... but it's a bit early so I might be shorting.
Decided to close, might buy tomorrow from 68.80 but not sure.
I don't like the close upper Donchian channel on the spot on H1 - if it reaches it, there will be a rapid rise... But it's a bit early, so I might be shorting.
Yeah, you can't question your decisions all the time...
Sometimes you can feel the market
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
Si-9.18, M1, 2018.08.29
JSC ''Otkritie Broker'', MetaTrader 5, Real
A pleasant day
Case in point.
Two people come out of a gambling club. One in his pants and the other completely naked, with a newspaper on his back. The one with the newspaper says:
- That's why I respect you, you always know how to stop in time.
)))))
Case in point.
Two people come out of a gambling club. One is in his pants, the other is naked and covers himself with a newspaper. The one with the newspaper says:
- That's why I respect you, you always know how to stop in time.
)))))
This is absolutely a hot topic for me - I lose money due to emotions and loss of control. My son will now work with me as a risk manager and assistant - I hope I will be more rational in difficult choices - to cut my losses in a weekly profit or take a risk and ... I hope I will be rational in the difficult choice situations - to cut a loss in the form of a weekly profit or to risk ... losing a month's (or even a year's) salary.
Looks like we will make a correction on M15 to the strike 68000 today.
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
Si-9.18, M1, 2018.08.30
Openings Broker'''', MetaTrader 5, Real
Looks like we will make a correction on M15 to the strike 68000 today.
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
Si-9.18, M1, 2018.08.30
JSC ''Otkritie Broker'', MetaTrader 5, Real
To remember