Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Always bet on the fall of the rouble.
it's a matter of time, 2 powers are playing a step-by-step strategy, and there is no one to stop these players
We're sitting tight ))))
I have a feeling we will go to 71 on the daily chart.
What a fool I was, I predicted the correct move, but I wanted to catch the reversal on the intraday correction and I overcorrected too early. At 61.8 I did not close with a small loss, now I am very depressed. Thinking of leaving...The dollar is globally correcting now and the ruble is hovering at its peak.
It feels like we are going to go to 71 on the daily chart.
What a fool I was, I predicted the move correctly, but I wanted to catch the reversal on the intraday correction and I overweighted ahead of time. At 61.8 I did not close with a small loss, now I am very depressed. Thinking of leaving...This is a contagion, even though the dollar is globally correcting now and the rouble is hovering at its peak.
I may have confused you, don't listen to anyone and me too.
I think there's a global rise in the dollar right now.
But the ruble has no reason to fall,
but our... sneaky ones are lowering the ruble to pay the laity less.
Perhaps I have confused you, don't listen to anyone and neither do I.
I think there is a global rise in the dollar right now.
But the ruble has no reason to fall,
but our... sly ones are lowering the ruble to pay the laymen less.
The fault is my own, I just used a model that usually works, but I didn't put any stops, so I lost a lot of money. I'm not allowed to trade hands - I'm emotional and viscous if I lose control of the situation. And lately the robot stopped working due to low volatility and I started trading hands. Anyway, now I'm desperate, because I need something to live on, and my profession is killing me, and I can't work much at the computer anymore, so I really didn't want to go back to work.
I also believe that the ruble has no reason to fall, except for the ones we don't know about. However, the price is holding and I have recorded a loss overnight. The interest in filling the budget with roubles is obvious, we need to implement grand projects to leave a mark for at least 100 years...
You shouldn't be averaging, especially on the whole deposit. You should not do that categorically. IMHO, of course)
Of course you can't, of course for nothing - a fool in a word.
There was a stupid feeling of seeing/feeling the market, and I could have exited at breakeven in the beginning, the price was stupidly standing on my position, but I stupidly wanted to profit from having, and now I don't know what to do next... Maybe this post will help someone, maybe not.
I think the futures price will leave at 65200 (65180) in the morning - very much would be expected on the current model.
It will, but not 65200 but 66000.
Added
SPOT already 65.6
Added
I don't trade without hedging (except for gold), so I'll give you an idea
Div_hunter expert.
Practically for all instruments, the cut-off date for closing the register is unknown, but
there are ALWAYS insiders who know this information.
There is always the first buyer who starts buying shares.
By analysing SPOT you can catch a few microseconds to sell a divident futures.
The futures will fall by exactly % of the dividend.
The ruble is dead in principle. I think that should be clear to everyone. Tiny Singapore has 30% more exports than the whole of Russia, including oil and gas. Do you need any more explanations? We have nothing to export, so the ruble hangs in the air. Demura predicts 125 rubles per dollar as early as this year. Has he ever been wrong, guys? If anyone is really a genius, it's Demura )))
Yes... Time to run to the shop for biscuits for the ruble's wake... What miracle could save the rouble? (purely rhetorical question).
It'll go, but not 65200, but 66000.
Maybe, but a tail is needed for decency...
I don't trade without hedging (except for gold), so I'll give you an idea
of expert Div_hunter.
Practically for all instruments, the cut-off date for closing the register is unknown, but
ALWAYS there are insiders who know this information.
There is always the first buyer who starts buying shares.
By analysing the SPOT you can catch a few microseconds to sell a divident futures.
The futures will fall by exactly % of the dividend.
This is of course a fact, I have read about it. However, how will I be the first to know about the dividend purchase? And, are you suggesting to buy the shares and sell the futures at the same time and wait for the cut-off? And, I understand that the cut-off date is known, but I don't know what decision the AGM will make on payment of dividends - I even had the idea to go to meetings to be informed immediately on the size of the dividend, but now that I'm broke it is no longer relevant ... Unless you work with someone in a team, but I can't find such people.