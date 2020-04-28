Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 9
Perhaps, but a tail is necessary for decency...
That's certainly a fact, I've read about it. However, how do I know first about the dividend purchase? And, are you suggesting to buy the stock and sell the futures at the same time and wait for the cut-off date? And, I understand that the cut-off date is known, but I don't know what decision the AGM will make on payment of dividends - I even had the idea to go to meetings to be informed immediately on the size of the dividend, but now that I'm broke it is no longer relevant ... Unless you work with someone in a team, but I can't find people like that.
You're not reading carefully, I wasn't suggesting to buy shares, but to monitor the share price, and if the share price has jumped abnormally upwards, then
it means there will be dividends, hence you can sell the dividend futures.
Added
Here's Alross's SPOT.
Jumped up 300 points.
And this is how ALRS-12.18 (crimson) futures reacted.
It was in a small contango and now it's in a big backwardation
I guess I got it wrong, you said"I don't trade without hedging (except gold), so I will give you an idea". I decided that the idea implies a hedge and if the hedge is to be an underlying asset.
Then I don't understand the point of this trade - to quickly catch a correction at the open and close immediately? So in futures so far the density in the cup is usually small and the gap is big.
So it happens once a year, at best 2 times a year.
And the rest of the time what to do?))
Sergei, there is something to do (I'm not ready to share all my ideas right now).
I'm not ready to share all my ideas, but Alexey trades like on FOREX, i.e. with huge risks with one instrument, that's why I gave him this idea (the percentage of risk is much lower).
Should we buy options with the money left over? Rise on idea should be 2-3 days without a pullback on M15, close on Friday evening....
Trading on the Exchange does not involve GADING (maybe) - it is a known loss of money.
It's not about guessing, it's about the method of using the move, given the funds available.
Those "funds" are boldly to the trash!
Cover the left side of the chart and indicators with your hand and tell me what will happen?
Do you need to make money or "drain" it?
You need to change your trading psychology.
You are trading against thousands of opponents who also WANT to make money, and only by coming up with something
You need to change your trading psychology. You're trading against thousands of opponents who also WANT to make money, and it's only by thinking up something original that you can take money from them, and all the supposed "funds" are money down the drain.
A simple example.
You shorted Si, which in principle should never have been done due to very many global
circumstances, mostly related to the political doctrine of the west against Russia.
We, in this country, have a constant shortage of money, so it is very profitable for the state to keep the dollar expensive.
About Si I totally agree, and wrote about it myself in this thread, I was shorting on a minute TF as I was waiting for a small pullback and then I just got overextended - that's my flaw, and I was shorting initially 1 lot on 1 account, then switched to two accounts and got up to 330 lots, which of course killed me. But, once again, this is my stupid psychology, I should not have averaged wildly, I will even say more, before the short I closed two long positions with profit, and my brain was saying that there should be a pullback by all indications, so I wanted to take a little bit.
About something original, that's interesting, but what can you think of? At the moment I am trying to work on machine learning, there are interesting results, but I am not a programmer and it is hard for me to pull it all off alone, people do not want to join together, in general I do not know - apathy.
They don't want to unite because
FOREX people think:
"I'll take a couple of indicators, write an Expert Advisor, put $100 to my brokerage company and become a millionaire (with dollars) in a week".
It makes sense that you do not need to share with anyone :)
Exchange traders (FORTS) think:
"MICEX has small turnovers (volumes), many futures are very illiquid... Not enough for everyone...".
It stands to reason that there is no need to share ideas with anyone.