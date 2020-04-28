Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or..... - page 19

Yuriy Zaytsev:

Konstantin,

Explain why the oil market followed the oil in the first wave.

And why not in the second wave?

( investors began to understand something only in the second wave, while in the first wave they had no clue at all ) this explanation is also accepted.

If you don't just take the charts. Even in the first wave of decline, the percentage drop in oil was lower than in oil itself. By the way, in terms of growth, oil is often slower in percentage terms than oil itself.

 
prostotrader:

No one seems to have a basic ability to analyse the market.

Open the January 2016 oil and ruble quotes.

No need to look stupidly at the current charts!

The Ruble is being and will continue to be restrained because there was a pretext for the Central Bank not to restrain them!

Looked at it now, oil is falling and the ruble is getting stronger!

The ruble and oil are usually tied to each other, as are oil stocks.
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

If you don't just take the charts. Even in the first wave of decline, the percentage drop in oil was lower than in oil itself. By the way, in terms of growth, oil is often slower in percentage terms than oil itself.

Probably the reason is that shares of oil companies simply should not be worth less.
