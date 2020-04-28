Peak ruble in 2018! Yes ? or.....
The Russian government debt-to-GDP ratio could reach 14.7% of GDP by the end of 2017 and increase to 15.7% of GDP by the end of 2019. This is stated in the published "Main directions of the debt policy of the Ministry of Finance for 2017-2019". <br / translate="no">The share of public debt servicing costs in total federal budget expenditures will be 4.5% by the end of 2017 and will increase to 5.4% by the end of 2019, the ministry forecasts. The ministry noted that Russia's public debt stood at RUB 11.1 trillion, or 13.2% of GDP, at the end of 2016.So, intellectually, this is purely a psychological issue. If there is no money from US investors, these amounts will be gladly bought up by Asians. So all this blah-blah-blah could boomerang back to the states themselves ))))
Михаил Билан:
The US Congress will meet in February to discuss a proposed extension of restrictive measures, including a ban on US investors from investing in Russian government debt.
Bank of America experts have already warned that if Washington bans deals with Russian government debt, the ruble could go into a steep dive.
"New restrictions from the US that could affect government debt are one of the key risks for the Russian currency,"Otkritie Broker analyst Andrey Kochetkov confirms.
Bad analysts have been picked, both bankrupt.
Sergey Chalyshev:
Bad analysts picked, both bankrupt.
Bad analysts picked, both bankrupt.
+1
Sergey Chalyshev:Is Otkritie Broker bankrupt too?)
Bad analysts chosen, both bankrupt.
Bad analysts chosen, both bankrupt.
Dmitriy Skub:
Is Otkritie Broker bankrupt too?)
Is Otkritie Broker bankrupt too?)
There is an expression: "More dead than alive".
Vitaly Muzichenko:What data do you have for that?
There is an expression: "More dead than alive"
Dmitriy Skub:
...
...
***
Why is thistext in some of your posts?
Anatoli Kazharski:
Why is thistext in some of your posts?
This is a question for the website developers. This is sometimes the effect of sending a post via Ctrl+Enter.
nothing will happen to the rouble
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"New restrictions from the US that could affect government debt are one of the key risks for the Russian currency," Otkritie Broker analyst Andrey Kochetkov confirms.