Are there any wave traders here? - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fifth marked in a triangle formation wave E went beyond the price limits of wave D . Variants a) Wave E is a false breakdown b) The 3rd wave has an ending at point A, subsequent movements correction a-b-c and wave E - w1 (of 5)/.
H-12 , the market is at the "border" of the blue channel formed on points w2-w3-w4 , which may be an argument for ending the move .
H-1 growth potential in proportions is still present in W-5 , but it is already worth controlling the bases of corrective waves 2 and 4 .
I want to ask a question to serious wave traders. Do you use the Fibonacci Extension in your trading? Do you use it in the way I have drawn it on the chart?
I would like to ask a question to serious wave traders. Do you use the Fibonacci Extension in your trading? Do you use it as I have drawn it on the chart ?
so now in the third wave ?
so i also have a question for serious wave traders sell or buy ?
of course with toes and stops - and toes of course at the end of the third wave !
I would like to ask a question to serious wave traders. Do you use the Fibonacci Extension in your trading? Do you use it the way I have drawn it on the chart?
I am not a Waveist.
Market in the S\R 2400-2460 areaThe week is not over yet, but in fact in terms of Price action - three weeks already - "inside bar".
I would like to get acquainted with a live trader who uses wave theory, because there are a lot of wave traders, but there are very few traders among them. In general, wave traders boast that they can "correctly" draw waves and assume some movement, and most assumptions are both in buy and sell, like they "understand" the market. They all are super traders in history, but in reality they are not so good.
At various courses on wave analysis a lot of time is spent on brainwashing with "correct" markup and very little on trading. It turns out that the wave expert "understands" the market, but then, when everything happens, he cannot predict the movement.
Are there any people who can say that I am wrong and prove it?
Is it about Elliott waves? Quackery. One of the...
I want to ask a question to serious wave traders. Do you use the Fibonacci Extension in your trading? Do you use it as I draw it on the chart?
Fibonacci expansions are used to determine the duration of waves, in corrective constructions A-B-C - wave "C" tend to be equal to wave "A" - the market is not an exact science, it is possible to determine the area of
75-100% and at coincidence of the forecast "to look for" signals , in impulses the 3rd wave is not the smallest one .
There is a triangle, a completed correction (in yellow), an incomplete one (potential, in red), target targets for exiting the triangle - the market constantly offers challenging solutions. In my view the market is influenced by the end of 2017. I believe the market is influenced by the end of 2017, where the profit-plus range was fixed. I do not rule out the impact of all sorts of tax breaks.