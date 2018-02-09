Are there any wave traders here? - page 6
there are no waves here.
There are always waves everywhere, some people just notice them and for others "that little thing" is "noise".
Question about the first wave. How do you determine that it is the first one?
There are classic models. I take it as a basis.
Waves are a fundamental factor. That is, the reality that exists.
Waves ... that is.
was the one who painted
There are classic models. I take it as a basis.
Well, I was actually lucky, but I didn't mark up properly at first.
I usually go for the correlation. But this deal went wrong. Most likely the banks were intervening to keep the exchange rate down.
Has anyone tried changing the MACD parameters to improve wave trading?
Bill Williams
5 35 5
I'm going to believe a tale like this!
on the m1 the first 5 wave went into the buy.