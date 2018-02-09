Are there any wave traders here? - page 15

A triangle correction is expected and the end of the triangle formation could coincide with the GDP data and those factors could "activate" the volatility in the Canadian.

 
On EURUSD H1 a third went up. Today-tomorrow up to 1.2510, 700 pips can be taken.

EURUSD

 
Vadim Zotov:

Will the price reach 1.31? Doubtful!
 

Fibo on 3 waves ( target prediction)

 

The forecast of 31.01.18 came true. Only a day late.

EURUSD

 

Presumably a correction and with this forecast, "C" wave still has the potential to move downwards

 
 

Since the start of 2017 the pair has been trading in a range of 114 - 108.3 , long pro-trades are easily hiding the beginnings of new cycles . If the market trades above 110.84 a mark-up correction will occur on the market.

Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Elliott's wave theory is based on mystical Fibonacci numbers and is not based on any theory relating to the market, its properties, supply and demand, ..... Does not have any coherent justification so that one can test on history and give a verdict. The WTE exercise is a waste of time and money.

Fibonacci numbers are not mysticism, but the universal code of the universe.


And about the competitive market:

and it works(!!!), as confirmed by numerous studies.


Let me make it clear: I am not a supporter of Elliott's theory

