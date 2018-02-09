Are there any wave traders here? - page 7

New comment
 
Pumba007:

On the m1 the first 5 wave went into the buy.


I went to bed waiting for a long time.

 
Speculator:

I'm going to believe a fairy tale like this!


It's a long fairy tale, and when it's long, it gets boring.

 
Dmitry Sumsky:

It's a long tale, and when it's long, it gets boring.

And how do you propose speeding up the process?
 
Pumba007:
And how do you propose speeding up the process?

switch to Second 1

 

The beginning of a new impulse:

wave 1 seems to have formed...

a correction in the form of wave 2 is looming...wave 2 is still timid, but we should not forget that its first wave A is also an impulse and, like any impulse, has its A...

all in all there is a lot of room for imagination, that's what attracts.

In this sense, harmonic patterns are not bad either.


 
Dmitry Sumsky:

I would like to get acquainted with a live trader who uses wave theory, because there are a lot of wave traders, but there are very few traders among them. In general, wave traders boast that they can "correctly" draw waves and assume some movement, and most assumptions are both in buy and sell, like they "understand" the market. They all are super traders in history, but in reality they are not so good.

At various courses on wave analysis a lot of time is spent on brainwashing with "correct" markup and very little on trading. It turns out that the wave expert "understands" the market, but then, when everything happens, he cannot predict the movement.

Is there anyone here who can tell me that I'm wrong and prove it?

If we take Elliott waves, he discovered them in the 30s, i.e. a long time ago. As for other types of wave analysis, it is better to take classic patterns of technical analysis, and even better, harmonic ones, and build your TS on their basis. But any trading system needs to be tested. That's why don't rush to trade on a real account, it's better to try it on a demo or tester.
 

So we can assume that we are going upwards...

And also, that so far, withinthe scenario!

Good day Gentlemen Traders!

 

well, let's go


 

Sell and close the purchase


 

Of all the VTE books I have read, this one is

https://nalivator.com/books/safonov-v-prakticheskoe-ispolzovanie-voln-elliotta-1371

the most honest and logically closed. I recommend it to all serious people.

Сафонов Валерий - Практическое использование волн Эллиота в трейдинге. Скачать книгу на Nalivator.com
Сафонов Валерий - Практическое использование волн Эллиота в трейдинге. Скачать книгу на Nalivator.com
  • nalivator.com
«Практическое использование волн Эллиотта в трейдинге» - это очередной авторский труд Валерия Сафонова, служащий методической основой для практических действий начинающих и опытных инвесторов и трейдеров. В своей книге Валерий Сафонов указывает на возможность интеграции теоретических основ волновой теории Ральфа Эллиотта в практические...
1234567891011121314...17
New comment