Are there any wave traders here? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On the m1 the first 5 wave went into the buy.
I went to bed waiting for a long time.
I'm going to believe a fairy tale like this!
It's a long fairy tale, and when it's long, it gets boring.
It's a long tale, and when it's long, it gets boring.
And how do you propose speeding up the process?
switch to Second 1
The beginning of a new impulse:
wave 1 seems to have formed...
a correction in the form of wave 2 is looming...wave 2 is still timid, but we should not forget that its first wave A is also an impulse and, like any impulse, has its A...
all in all there is a lot of room for imagination, that's what attracts.
In this sense, harmonic patterns are not bad either.
I would like to get acquainted with a live trader who uses wave theory, because there are a lot of wave traders, but there are very few traders among them. In general, wave traders boast that they can "correctly" draw waves and assume some movement, and most assumptions are both in buy and sell, like they "understand" the market. They all are super traders in history, but in reality they are not so good.
At various courses on wave analysis a lot of time is spent on brainwashing with "correct" markup and very little on trading. It turns out that the wave expert "understands" the market, but then, when everything happens, he cannot predict the movement.
Is there anyone here who can tell me that I'm wrong and prove it?
So we can assume that we are going upwards...
And also, that so far, withinthe scenario!
Good day Gentlemen Traders!
well, let's go
Sell and close the purchase
Of all the VTE books I have read, this one is
https://nalivator.com/books/safonov-v-prakticheskoe-ispolzovanie-voln-elliotta-1371
the most honest and logically closed. I recommend it to all serious people.