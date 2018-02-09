Are there any wave traders here? - page 2
I would like to get acquainted with a live trader who uses wave theory, because there are a lot of wave traders, but there are very few traders among them. In general, wave traders boast that they can "correctly" draw waves and assume some movement, and most assumptions are both in buy and sell, like they "understand" the market. They all are super traders in history, but in reality they are not so good.
At various courses on wave analysis a lot of time is spent on brainwashing with "correct" markup and very little on trading. It turns out that the wave expert "understands" the market, but then, when everything happens, he cannot predict the movement.
Are there any of them who may say I'm wrong and prove it?
I predict up)
And what is the purpose of the acquaintance?
The aim is simple. Writing owls on wave theory. I thought, what if I will find my assistant, who will tell me something, some more specific entry and exit points, than "I forecast up". After all these words only one thing is clear - if the price changes even a point up, the forecast will be correct, but there is no specifics - entry at such and such quote, exit at such and such quote or SL at such and such point from some extremum or from some deal, TP - there.
Something like this... )))
Predicting up)
and I think the downward movement is not over, relative to this screenshot... )))
If you follow wave makers for a long time, you will notice a common pattern in their behavior. They persistently defend a forecast for a while (price may correct here, but it cannot correct there), but if it does correct, they hastily redraw the entire time line from Czar Gorokh to Putin. Anything can be justified by hindsight.
it is
there is
well, sort of an exchange of experiences on entry/exit points. There are a lot of waveform operators, but not much use. And these ABC DE or 123 45, define differently.
Since five-wave waves can be defined in different ways and they will be drawn differently on the same chart, I have developed a versatile tool that draws many ABCs of which we can make at least 5-wave, 7-wave or 9-wave. All that remains is to identify and test it.
That is why the process of communication is interesting - maybe I will suggest something interesting that the standard wave programmer sees but does not notice.
Well, that's the way it is... )))
Well, it's easy to make assumptions six months to a year in advance, because until it happens and whether it will happen, a long time will have passed and everyone will have forgotten about this prediction.
If it suddenly happens, you will tell everyone, like "I told you before", and if not, you will just keep silent and not mention your post.
It would be more interesting if you gave a forecast for the next 10-15 minutes (an hour maximum), after which you could discuss something. Otherwise, it's all "blah-blah" or "grandma-two-say"... )))
No need to be nervous, my friend. Calm down. Only calmness. Psychology is the key to successful trading.
You are wrong to think that wave analysis is a forecasting tool. It is a tool that can be used to look for strong formations (when the price is likely to get to a certain point). You do not need to predict anything, you just need to make money. You may do it this way:
There are many ways of working in the third wave, it all depends on your imagination: static stops, floating stops, lots, limiting algorithms, etc.
The only difficulty in programming robots is the poorly developed algorithms for formalizing waves. Visually, it works better. However, there is positive experience in using various mathematical techniques to solve this problem, including myself.
So maybe we could have a chat on Skype? You tell me your mathematical methods, I'll tell you mine, maybe both of us will get interesting information that can be used in trading.
I will even show you how the marker may mark in the tester with visualization.
Skype: dmitry-maxi