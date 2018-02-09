Are there any wave traders here? - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
History Time will show the justice of the art
History Time will show the justice of the art
should it now bounce back from the top and go down?
should it now bounce off the top level and go down?
When I find a wave pattern like this, it's upwards. Because down is an illusion.
It can be assumed that the market is in the 3rd wave (ov 5).
I read somewhere that Ralph Elliot himself. He looked at the market in logarithmic format...
When I find a wave pattern like this, it's upwards. Because down is an illusion.
The world is an illusion. Or should we wait?
I suppose I need to sell. Before the weekend.
Good morning Gentlemen Traders!
Breakout of the lower 'trend' (by Sperandeo, true breakout at W4 (in blue))
The complexity of the situation in assessing the movement - a) the market is in a corrective move ( could be extended) , or , b) there is a 1-W (of 5w) momentum formed