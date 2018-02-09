Are there any wave traders here? - page 10

Speculator:

should it now bounce back from the top and go down?

 
Dmitry Sumsky:

With a probability of 0.5
 


When I find a wave pattern like this, it's upwards. Because down is an illusion.

 


It can be assumed that the market is in the 3rd wave (ov 5).

 

I read somewhere that Ralph Elliot himself. He looked at the market in logarithmic format...

 
Speculator:


The world is an illusion. Or should we wait?


 

I suppose I need to sell. Before the weekend.

Good morning Gentlemen Traders!

 


Breakout of the lower 'trend' (by Sperandeo, true breakout at W4 (in blue))

 

The complexity of the situation in assessing the movement - a) the market is in a corrective move ( could be extended) , or , b) there is a 1-W (of 5w) momentum formed

