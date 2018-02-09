Are there any wave traders here? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Goal for now 1.2050
You should add a blue bar to complete the analysis ))))
I do on m1. If it were possible to do less, I would do it there too)))
there is such a possibility
1. you can record ticks and then use them to build the required timeframe
2. you can perform analysis in another terminal (where smaller TFs are available), and use this one for trading
Goal for now 1.2050
Not quite clear, position in buy , and the markup in sell ? If you are "opening" on M1, then it is better to focus on fractal structures rather than wave patterns.
well, it's a standard early-entry error. Like, if there is a last wave, then we enter in reverse. But this is about what Yuri Zaitsev said. Too early entry in the hope that the trend will reverse, but it is not going to. In other words, there are no levels that the price should break through, after which we can assume a trend reversal...
Not quite clear, is the position in buy and the markup in sell? If we are "opening" on M1, we should use fractal patterns instead of wave patterns.
From here you can see why.
Hello all. I've read your notes, your developments, your ideas (about m1). I've become interested in the m1. I'm attaching a screenshot, waiting for criticism.3rd wave, approximate tp.
Hello all. I've read your notes, your developments, your ideas (about m1). It became interesting to decompose the m1. I attach a screenshot, I expect criticism. 3rd wave, approximate TP.
It looks like you are waiting for a stop!
well, it's a standard early-entry error. Like, if there is a last wave, then we enter in reverse. But this is about what Yuri Zaitsev said. Too early entry in the hope that the trend will reverse, but it is not going to. I.e., there are no levels that the price should break through, after which we can expect the trend to reverse...
This is how I look at the hour
Looks like you're in for a stop!
Question about the first wave. How did you determine that it was the first?
there are no waves here.