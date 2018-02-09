Are there any wave traders here? - page 8
this is what a serious person who decides to trade on VTE needs:
http://www.prognosis.nl/support/faq/principle/principle2.html#patterns
it's long and tedious, but if you follow through,
success is assured.
I'll be honest with you, it's a load ofcrap. The same way Elliot waves are nonsense!!!
Yes, yes, of course, the price goes where it goes,
as one interesting guy with a suspicious surname - Ivanov said.
For me, the wave... Total harmony and nothing extra. I don't make any markup, I just look at the chart.
I don't need indicators and I don't place stops! Deposit up to 100,000% disperse! (In short, I am trading at 10$).
If we take Elliott waves, he discovered them in the 30s, i.e. a very long time ago. Regarding other types of wave analysis, it is better to take classical figures of technical analysis, and even better, harmonic patterns, and based on them build your TS. But any trading system needs to be tested. That's why don't trade in a hurry on a real account, try it better on a demo or tester.
And how do you propose speeding up the process?
М1
Thanks for your help, without you I didn't know about it )))
In the stock market especially in the 30s, it is considered that there is a floor and a ceiling, i.e. a top and a bottom. From this the conclusion follows...
The conclusion is that EURUSD has neither ceiling nor floor, i.e. there is no up and down (weightlessness).
The Earth laws do not work in the space