True, the market lives from impulse to impulse, we may call it waves, but any five-wave pattern breaks on the trend, and only by going over the history the wave expert will show that the "fifth wave" is not the fifth one.
Yura, do you have some anger towards the Volnoviks or have you been offended by someone in the MF, maybe BB? Just tell us who, and we'll find him, and we'll kick his ass and put him in a corner.
Everyone trades as they can. Somebody has waves as a working tool, you have a flat breakthrough, others have all sorts of indicators. As they say, "Whatever works for you, works for .... trade like that" ))))
the main thing is that it works
let me try to break down the market in waves
Let's do it. But you don't just have to sell it, you have to trade it.
Good Morning Gentlemen Traders!
1,2,3,4,5 It's time to buy
Fitting in the rea...
It would be nice to show the target and stop for such a buy,
would be interesting to watch.
It may happen five more times downwards, but the forecast may work out. It would be interesting to calculate the percentage of "hits". In general, according to the wave theory waveform operators do not make layouts and do not predict on small TF, usually it is a daily timeframe.
No stop! The wave is not finished! Here's a new fit. Profit is some kind of a plus.
Target for now 1.2050
The wave theory says that wave makers do not do and do not predict on small TFs, usually it's a daily TF.
I do on m1. If it were possible to do less, I would do it there as well)))