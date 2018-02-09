Are there any wave traders here? - page 9

New comment
 

I'm trading a three-wave and I see it that way, but how the market will turn out will show...


 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

I'm trading a three-wave pattern and see it that way, but the market will show...



In corrective moves you can "build" a channel and watch how the price will trade in relation to the channel, discrediting the channel happens when the market trades below (or above) 2 points of the build, as well as flat situations.



 

I have a trading plan, then I trade according to the plan, i.e. I only take longs, on the way I can also add some, but in any case, everything depends on the situation, if I go short, I will go short


 
 

I've closed the longs, but I'm a little short, now I can take shorts... all according to plan...

 

I've drained the bill... I need a drink!

 

I'll cut the short position completely and make one last short trade, so I can rest...


 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

I take a full short position and one last short trade, and then you can go for a rest...



Well, it's easy to lose if you put a lot of trades against the trend

it's a count on luck, but one day you may get unlucky
 
Dmitry Sumsky:

well that's an easy way to lose if you bet a lot of trades against the trend

it's a counting on luck, but someday you might get unlucky.
No comment...
 


Fifth waves are ambiguous i.e. market targets may have the opposite motivation to enter the selling range (5ov-5ov- 5)

1234567891011121314151617
New comment