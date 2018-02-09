Are there any wave traders here? - page 9
I'm trading a three-wave and I see it that way, but how the market will turn out will show...
In corrective moves you can "build" a channel and watch how the price will trade in relation to the channel, discrediting the channel happens when the market trades below (or above) 2 points of the build, as well as flat situations.
I have a trading plan, then I trade according to the plan, i.e. I only take longs, on the way I can also add some, but in any case, everything depends on the situation, if I go short, I will go short
I've closed the longs, but I'm a little short, now I can take shorts... all according to plan...
I've drained the bill... I need a drink!
I'll cut the short position completely and make one last short trade, so I can rest...
Well, it's easy to lose if you put a lot of trades against the trendit's a count on luck, but one day you may get unlucky
Fifth waves are ambiguous i.e. market targets may have the opposite motivation to enter the selling range (5ov-5ov- 5)