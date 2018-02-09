Are there any wave traders here? - page 13
The 5th is in a finite diagonal triangle formation. (KDT) , i.e. the theoretical market signal is a correction or trend change.
Correction W- "C" ( orange ) is shorter than "A" wave and if this option coincides with the market opinion, then point "C" = 4 w ( senior period ) and there is a control move for 75% of "C" wave.
The market situation - formation of the 5th rank in the form of QDB (grey in a circle), i.e. the next phase is a correction and ... the market rewrites the 5th rank low - yes the market is always right and it is worth noting one moment - it is worth waiting for the closing price, there are boundary situations in the wave mark-up - like coming in (tails), i.e. the closing price is the main parameter (in this case does not apply, there is a break-up, so there are priorities for the older period.It means the close price is the main parameter (it does not apply to this case, there is a break and it means there are priorities of a higher period)
The complexity of the situation is in the potential development of several scenarios 1) we can assume an impulsive development (downwards) 2) and also a Zig-Zag 5-3-5 (forming wave "B" with subsequent growth) is possible, in such situations, we should compare priorities of previous movements, as well as apply other analytical tools.
History
Elliott's wave theory is based on mystical Fibonacci numbers and is not based on any theory relating to the market, its properties, supply and demand, ..... Does not have any coherent justification so that one can test on history and give a verdict. The WTE exercise is a waste of time and money.
And your strategy on the plus side only works on the batter. One could argue that VTE is equivalent to you!
I agree with you, although the TS is now set for real. The confirmation of any theory begins with testing in the tester. That is why I ask the wave makers to show the results in the tester. I am sure they will not be able to show, as everything exists on the imagination and fantasy of the wave makers.
The thing is that even in the tester the waves show themselves in an excellent way, but when it comes to real quotes the failure is complete.
The thing is that even in the tester the waves show themselves in an excellent way, but when it comes to real quotes the failure is complete.
What is the difference between the tester waves and the real ones?