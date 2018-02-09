Are there any wave traders here? - page 14

Dmitry Sumsky:

What is the difference between the tester waves and the real waves?


I'm also wondering why the tester has +100 and the real one -200!

 


Presumably in a correction to W -4 and its range is limited to the extremum of W 1 .

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Elliott's wave theory is based on mystical Fibonacci numbers and is not based on any theory relating to the market, its properties, supply and demand, ..... Does not have any coherent justification so that one can test on history and give a verdict. The study of VTE is a waste of time and money.
Fibonacci levels are used by many traders both with and without Elliot theory and to relegate them to the category of mysticism ? The wave theory is closely connected with the fractal structure, as an example, in the study of snowflakes (many pictures were taken) no snowflakes were the same, they are unique in every case.
 
Veniamin Skrepkov:
Why, then, are you looking for the same "snowflakes" in the market? Where and by whom was the applicability of Fibonacci levels to financial markets scientifically founded? Evidence is always successfully found in history.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
It's an empirical thing, Yusuf. Many scientific theories are based on axiomatics. Doesn't that confuse you?

 
Dmitriy Skub:

Thank you, Dimitri, I see. No, not embarrassed - everyone has the right to be wrong.
 

Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Elliott Wave Theory is based on mystical Fibonacci numbers and is not based on any theory related to the market, its properties, supply and demand, ..... Does not have any coherent justification so that one can test on history and give a verdict. The WTE exercise is a waste of time and money.

Yousufkhodja, I am very suspicious of the various tricks, methods and theories used in forex. Because there are many charlatans in forex who cannot trade but offer their teaching services. I personally know them. Hence - my distrust is also transferred to what they teach.

But to deny everything in a row: Elliott Theory, and the Fibo grid, and support - resistance lines (about them they say: there are no lines in the market, don't invent them), and Japanese candlesticks - is not constructive. I personally know people who deny everything too. They have been going to all sorts of forex events for many years and still - have not learned how to trade. The reason is their nihilism, their denial of everything. They assert: getting quotes into the terminal is a random stationary process, and trying to make money on the flip of a coin is foolish. Meanwhile, there are people who are able to earn, including on Elliott Waves. And I know such people. Therefore, Yousufkhodja, do not take the position of denying everything I do not perceive.
 
Victor Ziborov:

Yousufkhodja, I am very suspicious of the various tricks, methods and theories used in forex. Because there are many charlatans in forex who cannot trade but offer their teaching services. I personally know them. Hence - my distrust is also transferred to what they teach.

I agree with you Victor. But, it is the seeming "awareness" in the techniques of profitable trading mentioned by you that leads to the awful 5/95 result. Such a result does not even exist in casinos, illegal slot machines, lottery industry. It becomes clear - without a science-based approach and creating an ATC based on them, you can't get close to the market. If anyone is confident in their capabilities, the flag is in their hands.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
All snowflakes are hexagonal - this is their structural feature , wave structure 5 impulses 3 corrections , and who is looking for the same usually come to the disappointment of wave analysis methods .

From Wikipedia - "Because of the structure of water molecules between the rays of the crystal, angles of only 60° and 120° are possible. The Fibonacci calculation is based on historical generalizations about the correlation of waves and these are not precise parameters from and to they vary depending on market conditions, just like the formation of snowflakes is affected by different parameters - condensation degree - temperature - whether there is wind or not - presence of an accumulating medium.

 

