Are there any wave traders here?
What is the difference between the tester waves and the real waves?
I'm also wondering why the tester has +100 and the real one -200!
Elliott's wave theory is based on mystical Fibonacci numbers and is not based on any theory relating to the market, its properties, supply and demand, ..... Does not have any coherent justification so that one can test on history and give a verdict. The study of VTE is a waste of time and money.
Many traders use Fibonacci levels both according to Elliott theory and without it. The wave theory is closely connected with fractal structure, as an example, in the study of snowflakes (many pictures were taken) no identical snowflakes were found, they are unique in every case.
Why, then, look for the same "snowflakes" in the market? Where and by whom is the applicability of Fibonacci levels to the financial markets scientifically substantiated? The evidence is always successfully found in history.
It's an empirical thing, Yusuf. Many scientific theories are based on axiomatics. Doesn't that confuse you?
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Yousufkhodja, I am very suspicious of the various tricks, methods and theories used in forex. Because there are many charlatans in forex who cannot trade but offer their teaching services. I personally know them. Hence - my distrust is also transferred to what they teach.
All snowflakes are hexagonal - this is their structural feature , wave structure 5 impulses 3 corrections , and who is looking for the same usually come to the disappointment of wave analysis methods .
From Wikipedia - "Because of the structure of water molecules between the rays of the crystal, angles of only 60° and 120° are possible. The Fibonacci calculation is based on historical generalizations about the correlation of waves and these are not precise parameters from and to they vary depending on market conditions, just like the formation of snowflakes is affected by different parameters - condensation degree - temperature - whether there is wind or not - presence of an accumulating medium.