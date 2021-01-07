From theory to practice - page 1518
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There is no more acceleration or autocorrelation and all the distributions have long since changed their shape - from left-hand to right-hand bevel, etc. etc.
This is a very different process going on than it was at the time of entering the trade!
So of course I was interested in the potential exit point with a profit (marked with a green circle):
It's at the intersection of the price and the LWMA (144) on M5.
That's 12 hours, half-period of the daily cycle... I'll have to think about it...
Well, and the defeat... What now... A shame is a shame, you can't help it. I don't mind the money, just to get closer to the Grail. It will be rewarded.
You're being silly.
Then tell the public what the essence of your picture is in relation to the market?
Not like that - who needs it, that's the essence of the market, this is the grail, I'm the smartest, etc.
Then tell the public what is the essence of your picture in relation to the market?
Not like that - who needs it, that's the essence of the market, it's a grail, I'm the smartest, etc.
#15135-- that goes for you, too.
divergence
#15135-- that goes for you, too.
Have you got anything substantive to say?
Well, go post your pictures on the radio electronics forum, then.
Why are you messing with people's heads?
One guy yelled about reading a 94-page book on diffusion.
Now he's screaming about not doing it.
The other hero from the radio came out and said that I should tweak the tuning on the FM wave and everything will be fine.)
#15135-- that applies to you too.
The pictures don't correspond to the reality of the market
divergence
You're a strong one, Wizard, I'll give you that. I'm afraid to imagine who you really are. Well, you don't have to.
The pictures don't match the market
So what? Did you prove anything? You don't even know what you're talking about.
your mind leaps like a rutting mustang (from BP to a white yacht and other hidden lusts of yours), and therefore does not grasp what these pictures are a clue to
and yet they contain a lot of information on the essence of the issue raised here (a couple of pages ago)
well.... here everyone is dragging his song, but unfortunately, we need the same result - a profitable TS
But smart tips, some thoughts about the similarity of a textbook picture, I think in the traders' forums it has a certain weight, but for one reason, the level of participants is different )))).
As for the trader's belief in the mountain, it is the mountain of faith. like faith moves mountains? ))))
come on.... the effect is the same - a profitable forex trading system
The effect is similar to a manual, I think it has a certain weight on professional traders' forums, but for one reason - the level of participants is different )))).
As for the trader's belief in the mountain, it is the mountain of faith. like faith moves mountains? ))))
for you it is "unfortunately" ???