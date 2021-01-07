From theory to practice - page 1517
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Mellifera?
Please.
Here is the SELL entry point (marked with a red circle).
And why does the price keep going up? I do not understand it...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
From Theory to Practice
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara, 2019.09.04 17:20
notice i am not drawing this by hand as i please, this is how the robot "sees the market movement".
As you can see from the graph the curve of the function "weakly" tends to infinity - there is almost no acceleration value, because of this the price is likely to continue to move upwards
I haven't yet learned how to explain the phrase ["weakly" tends to infinity] to the robot.
but hopefully I will soon)
=) have a look) maybe some bright ideas will come up...
it just confirms the fact that you have no idea what you're talking about.
And there's no need to get clever.
What this picture shows in relation to the market is that if two of the same patterns are formed, they are bound to break.
But they will not repeat.
Don't thank the great guru.
And there is no need to be clever.
What this picture shows in relation to the market is that if two identical patterns are formed, they are bound to break.
But they will not repeat.
Don't thank the great guru.
how many of these are the same?
Personally, that picture reminded me of AFC - Automatic Frequency Control - but no more
how many of them are the same?
So why are you showing me a graph?
Look at the picture of the machine.
He has two identical patterns in the picture, to which he is trying to attach some kind of auto-oscillation with a regulator.)
This kind of thing can break the market in a jiffy.
Kindergarten
So why are you showing me a graph?
Look at the picture of the machine.
He has two identical patterns in the picture, to which he is trying to attach some kind of auto-oscillation with a regulator.)
This kind of thing can break the market in a jiffy.
Kindergarten
there's no pattern there.
there's the usual radio electronics
Please.
Here is the SELL entry point (marked with a red circle).
And why does the price keep going up? For the life of me, I don't get it...
So, you think that the prediction-signal system is always 100%? .... Maybe we should leave some room for doubt to begin with. The second point, how quickly the rebound should happen?Just from the screenshot it is clear that there was a small profit after entry. So, the potential to go upwards and with acceleration is still there and with the probability even more than 50/50. So, just an opinion from the outside.
There is no more acceleration or autocorrelation and all the distributions have long since changed their shape - from left-hand to right-hand bevel, etc. etc.
It's a very different process going on than it was at the time of entering the trade!
So of course I was interested in the potential exit point with a profit (marked with a green circle):
It's at the intersection of the price and the LWMA (144) on M5.
That's 12 hours, halfway through the diurnal cycle... I'll have to think about it...
Well, and the defeat... What now... A shame is a shame, you can't help it. I don't mind the money, just to get closer to the Grail. It will be rewarded.
And there is no need to be clever.
What this picture shows in relation to the market is that if two identical patterns are formed, they are bound to break.
But they will not repeat.
Don't thank the great guru.
You are talking nonsense.
You've only just started the signal, haven't you?
Maybe you're jumping to conclusions?