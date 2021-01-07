From theory to practice - page 1524

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Uladzimir Izerski:
The one that's kind of a lady lying on the beach? It's fine!
It's not there, don't be a star.
 
BlackTomcat:

PRICE_LAST

No, it's not!

Find the formula and calculate

nearby, but not Bid or Ask

;))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, it's not!

find the formula and do the math.

next to it, but not Bid or Ask.

;))))

(Bid+Ask)/2
 
Roman Kutemov:
(Bid+Ask)/2
No, that's not it.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, it's not!

Find the formula and do the math.

Nearby, but not Bid and Ask.

;))))

What's the point of not posting the formula if it's useless?)

Scrabble circle?

 
EgorKim:

What's the point of not posting the formula if it's useless?)

Erudite circle?

Think about it.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, it's not!

;)

And that's a matter of opinion. :) You can, of course, calculate your POSSIBLE trade through the volumes in the "cup", but not the fact that everything will turn out the way you want it to. It is important to BE certain that you are entering at a good price in the right direction. And if there is no such confidence, but, for example, a belief in "dummy", it is better not to trade. Save your money.
 
BlackTomcat:
It's a matter of opinion. :) Of course, you can calculate your POSSIBLE deal by volumes in the "book", but not for sure, that everything will be realized in the way you want. It is important to BE certain that you are entering at a good price in the right direction. And if there is no such confidence, but, for example, a belief in "dummy", it is better not to trade. Save your money.

the glass has been checked.

the fake (at least in the place where I registered)

you will only see your deal, whose others? - you won't be able to check them.

and you can get yours on the forex on the chart

so - the market, options, futures, the exchange, forex - different plushies in the same sauce

don't worry about my money, it's my job, taboo

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, it's not!

find the formula and do the math.

next to it, but not Bid or Ask.

;))))

But this is different and there is no price. By your logic it turns out that the ask is higher than the real one and the bid is lower than the real one. But not the price of the west. So it is also a corridor (real spread), I wonder how you will execute a deal with the real spread when you only get the one in the terminal?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
But it's different and there is no price. by your logic it turns out that the ask is higher than the real and the bid is lower than the real. but not the price of the west. that is also a corridor (real spread), I wonder how you do the deal with the real spread when you only get the one in the terminal?

somewhere close by you fired a shot

I don't know.

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