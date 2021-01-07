From theory to practice - page 1522

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Renat Akhtyamov:

that's what it says.

Look carefully.

they just keep offering more and more, that's your question, here it's called Martin

and unfortunately for us that is how the price goes, that is why FormulaE is Doll's and nothing else.

So the price will go down only when there are no more sellers left. So how do you calculate this?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
So the price will only drop when there are no more sellers left. How do you figure that?

Not necessarily and far from it.

Let's wait for the formula.

maybe someone will

Chegevara, don't throw the formula.

I wouldn't be having this conversation in the first place if there hadn't been a lot of "funny pictures" in the thread this morning.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

that's what it says.

Look carefully.

they just keep offering more and more, that's your question, here it's called Martin

and unfortunately for us that is how the price goes, that is why FormulaE is Doll's and nothing else.

Gentlemen, your heads are all messed up with these "formulae" and "dolls" and you have forgotten how the market works. The figure you enclosed in your microeconomics textbook only exists to illustrate that the optimum quantity of a commodity and its optimum price are at the intersection of the supply and demand curve. That's it! There is no other point to this picture, especially since supply and demand curves look different for different goods (google "elasticity of demand" for example).
Price goes where the flow of money goes. If money goes into an asset, its price goes up. If money goes out of the asset, its price goes down.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

not necessarily and far from it

Let's wait for the formula.

maybe someone will.

Chegevara, don't throw the formula.

I wouldn't have started this conversation at all if there hadn't been a lot of "funny pictures" in the thread this morning

The price chart will not be as smooth as in the picture. In the currency market, the chart looks like this. Pound - blue curve) Yen - white curve))
Files:
MT4_3.png  172 kb
 
BlackTomcat:

Gentlemen, your heads are all messed up with these "formulae" and "dolls" and you have forgotten how the market works. The figure you enclosed in your microeconomics textbook only exists to illustrate that the optimum quantity of a commodity and its optimum price are at the intersection of the supply and demand curve. That's it! There's no other point to this picture, especially since supply and demand curves look different for different goods (google "elasticity of demand", for example).
Price goes where the flow of money goes. If money goes into an asset, its price goes up. If money goes out of the asset, its price goes down.

Right. ++ Who let them into the market to trade?
 
BlackTomcat:

Gentlemen, your heads are all messed up with these "formulae" and "dolls" and you have forgotten how the market works. The picture that you attached to your textbook on microeconomics only exists to illustrate that the optimum quantity of a commodity and its optimum price are located at the intersection of the supply and demand curve. That's it! There is no other meaning to the picture, especially since supply and demand curves look different for different goods (google "elasticity of demand", for example).
Price goes where the flow of money goes. If money goes into an asset, its price goes up. If money goes out of the asset, its price goes down.

no

If you sell at a high price, it means that the transaction will not take place at that price.

but will take place at a lower selling price, i.e.to the greedy seller at a loss

I hope we don't need to explain buying, because it's the other way round.

And you are right - it is a question of calculating the optimum price, i.e. which can be calculated using the formula
 
Uladzimir Izerski:
That's right. ++ Who let them into the market?

You see, Vladimir, you don't have to take entrance exams here. You don't even have to write an essay. You can use the downloaded ones. :)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

no

if you have sold at a high price, it means that the transaction will not take place at this price

but will take place at a lower selling price, i.e. to the greedy seller at a loss

I hope we don't have to explain buying, because it's the other way around.

And you are right - it is a question of calculating the optimal price, i.e. the price that can be calculated using the formula

If I've sold dearly, the deal's already done. :) But you, of course, your formula can count as you like. :)

 
BlackTomcat:

If I've sold dearly, the deal is already done. :) But you, of course, according to your Formula, can count as you like. :)

You haven't sold, you've only wanted (intended) to, because the deal still needs to be closed.

Same options, essentially

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You haven't sold, you just wanted to (intention) as the deal still needs to be closed

Same options, essentially

You do not take into account one nuance. The forex market is not understood by everyone. Only speculators open a deal and sit around waiting for a miracle.) In reality, the client comes, change the currency and go home. And speculators sit with their mouths open)))
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