From theory to practice - page 1513

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Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

It's all right, you'll have many more ups and downs like this...if you strive for perfection, of course.

Remember - a plane always takes off against the wind.

and fuel downwind
 
EgorKim:

So?

All I see in your posts is clever pictures.

Where's the profit?

Or is it just another old brain sucker?!

He'll show up, post a clever picture, and disappear.

Nothing new in this thread.)


Come on, it's your turn to show something clever. And don't forget the state, naturally.
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

That's a good idea) I'll give it a go!) Thank you!

not correlation, but cross correlation - it's the consistency of the data that matters! not just getting the numbers into some area - correlation + error


Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It's not a problem for MO to just do class balancing. The problem is quite different - lack of regularity in the increments (read - cycles). This could have been put a fat point on it like a year or more ago. But they, instead of admitting it - either silently merge, or throw meaningless pictures around.

I'll give up for a while - I have no time to work on myself ))).

SZZY: I like to solve all problems by searching for analogies in the physical world - so I read the TV forum, more and more convinced that the search for the mathematical formulaE market like searching for a way to guess the next card in a pack of cards in a card game..... but do not know what the next card in the deck can often beat the opponent? ;)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Come on, it's your turn to show something clever. And don't forget the state, of course.

Will the state of the drained account do?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

meaningless pictures.

Master, forgive a sinful fool. There will be no more
No more pictures, no more cartoons... There will be only YOU!

 
EgorKim:

Will the state of the drained account go?

not

wallpaper of them

;)

 
Alexander_K:

When I look at...

Something clicked off from the useless pictures)))

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

But without knowing what the next card in the deck will be, you can often beat your opponent, can't you? ;)

unless you're a magician.

it was easier for the man to get a Nobel for proving it was impossible than to make money on the market ))

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:
Yep and you have a parabola on the pound now too?)

overlap - up, down, up, down...

;)

[Deleted]  
EgorKim:

So?

All I see in your posts is clever pictures.

Where's the profit?

Or is it just another old brain sucker?!

He'll show up, post a clever picture, and disappear.

Nothing new in this thread.)

it's meaningless pictures to you -- so it is ;)))))

but it will be a useful clue to someone else.
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