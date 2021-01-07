From theory to practice - page 1513
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It's all right, you'll have many more ups and downs like this...if you strive for perfection, of course.
Remember - a plane always takes off against the wind.
So?
All I see in your posts is clever pictures.
Where's the profit?
Or is it just another old brain sucker?!
He'll show up, post a clever picture, and disappear.
Nothing new in this thread.)
Come on, it's your turn to show something clever. And don't forget the state, naturally.
That's a good idea) I'll give it a go!) Thank you!
not correlation, but cross correlation - it's the consistency of the data that matters! not just getting the numbers into some area - correlation + error
It's not a problem for MO to just do class balancing. The problem is quite different - lack of regularity in the increments (read - cycles). This could have been put a fat point on it like a year or more ago. But they, instead of admitting it - either silently merge, or throw meaningless pictures around.
I'll give up for a while - I have no time to work on myself ))).
SZZY: I like to solve all problems by searching for analogies in the physical world - so I read the TV forum, more and more convinced that the search for the mathematical formulaE market like searching for a way to guess the next card in a pack of cards in a card game..... but do not know what the next card in the deck can often beat the opponent? ;)
Come on, it's your turn to show something clever. And don't forget the state, of course.
Will the state of the drained account do?
meaningless pictures.
Master, forgive a sinful fool. There will be no more
No more pictures, no more cartoons... There will be only YOU!
Will the state of the drained account go?
not
wallpaper of them
;)
When I look at...
Something clicked off from the useless pictures)))
But without knowing what the next card in the deck will be, you can often beat your opponent, can't you? ;)
unless you're a magician.
it was easier for the man to get a Nobel for proving it was impossible than to make money on the market ))
Yep and you have a parabola on the pound now too?)
overlap - up, down, up, down...
;)
So?
All I see in your posts is clever pictures.
Where's the profit?
Or is it just another old brain sucker?!
He'll show up, post a clever picture, and disappear.
Nothing new in this thread.)
it's meaningless pictures to you -- so it is ;)))))but it will be a useful clue to someone else.