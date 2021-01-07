From theory to practice - page 1514

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Alexander_K:

I can't answer clearly now.

I'm lying there with my eyes closed and my arms around my head and my toes shaking...

Stop with the dumb iron and train your gut. :)

 
Олег avtomat:

for you, these are meaningless pictures -- they are ;)))))

but it will be a helpful hint to someone.

a clue that "no fish there?" ))))

search the internet, you can always find a very similar time series, or a section of BP

and if your pictures from the TOE textbook make sense, then why haven't you replaced them with a picture of a white yacht? or at least a picture of a large tractor, it's worth 10-20 million dollars anyway....))))

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:
Well...that's not exactly what I meant I need to find out how much the numerical series of the presented function tends to infinity.... I was thinking of doing this through understanding the exponent property but it doesn't seem to be the case.
I apologise for not being quite mathematical...but I need to compare an infinitely large number series and infinity itself...sounds epic of course)))


In short it turns out you need to find out how infinitely large the numerical series of the second derivative of a function is...

Of course, in mathematics it is said that such things cannot be compared))) Like the limit of a numerical sequence tends to infinity...

The infinity aspiration can have different asymptotics. See o() and O().

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

a clue that "no fish there?" ))))

If you search the Internet, you can always find a very similar time series, or a section of BP

and if your pictures from the TOE textbook make sense, then why haven't you replaced them with a photo of a white yacht? or at least a picture of a large tractor that cost 10-20 million dollars....))))

your mind gallops like a rutting mustang (from BP to a white yacht and other hidden lusts), and therefore does not catch what these pictures are a clue to

and yet they accumulate a lot of information on the essence of the issue raised here (a couple of pages ago)

 
Alexander_K:
The pound, the devil, is tearing me up like wet toilet paper again...
Wrote 500 pages ago that they are in a permanent Brexit and it's not worth trading the pound just yet. You had a chance to save some money)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

overlay - up, down, up, down...

;)


Note that I don't draw it by hand as I like, it's how the robot "sees the market movement".

As you can see from the graph, the curve of the function "weakly" tends to infinity - there is almost no acceleration, so the price is likelyto continue moving upwards

I haven't yet learned how to explain the phrase ["weakly" tends to infinity] to the robot.

but hopefully I will be able to do it soon)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


Note that I don't draw it by hand as I please, it's how the robot "sees the market movement".

As you can see from the graph, the curve of the "weak" function tends to infinity - there is practically no acceleration, so the price is likely to continue moving upwards

I haven't yet learned how to explain the phrase ["weakly" tends to infinity] to the robot.

but hopefully I will soon)

oh

norm

only the robot should not see but form

guessing the target and doing it are two different things.

MARKET

;)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

The infinity aspiration can have different asymptotics. See o() and O().

Thanks for the tip - I'll read and figure it out)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

overlap - up, down, up, down...

;)


Now show me the graph please, it's interesting how it changes over time.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Now show me the graph please, it's interesting how it changes over time.

I don't do graphic overlays.

just visually observing a bunch of parabolas

I used to do this and wrote about it in this thread, now I don't
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