From theory to practice - page 1525
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somewhere along the line you shot
I've got a formula for calculating
It doesn't give you what you want. it only barks out the true direction of price movement and nothing more. and that's only half the battle.
What, you're extremely ignorant?
You're barking up the stats, well, gudd
somewhere along the line you shot
I've got a formula for calculating
What, you are extremely ignorant.
6 points from the Ask and 6 points from the Bid. OK, let's say. What does it give us? The opportunity to set the price of the deal at the current moment in the robot, but the moment has passed and now we have to set a new price? And to close it... This is even worse than scalperism.
I showed a special case, sometimes it is 300 points off the market
This is a potential mega profit
Epic response will have to remember the phrase:D
I remember, I remember, I see.
ok
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Unfortunately the Diffusion signal is disabled and unavailable.
I remember, I remember, I see.
ok
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Unfortunately, the Diffusion signal is disabled and unavailable.
The pictures are not true to the market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
From Theory to Practice
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2019.09.04 21:22
The pictures are not true of the market
He said he makes money on competitions.
He is just another babbler.