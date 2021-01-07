From theory to practice - page 1525

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What are you guys doing here?)
Don't you see things that are completely obvious?)
Look at my comments, there's a probability distribution, it has what on it?) That's right BORDERS. The limits of the values on the X axis. And I want to point out that they don't tend to infinity.)
And they are quite possible to calculate on a graph.
But how - this is an absolutely nontrivial task.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

somewhere along the line you shot

I've got a formula for calculating

It doesn't give you what you want.it only gives the true direction of price movement nothing more.and that's only half the battle.
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:
It doesn't give you what you want. it only barks out the true direction of price movement and nothing more. and that's only half the battle.

What, you're extremely ignorant?

You're barking up the stats, well, gudd

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

somewhere along the line you shot

I've got a formula for calculating

6pp from the ask and 6pp from the bid. OK, let's say. So what does that give you? The ability to set the price for the trade in the robot at the current moment, but the moment has passed and what, now you set a new price? And to close?... This is even worse than scalperism.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
What, you are extremely ignorant.
That's an epic response I'll have to remember the phrase:D
At least look at what I wrote yesterday about the pound and what's going on with it today)))
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
6 points from the Ask and 6 points from the Bid. OK, let's say. What does it give us? The opportunity to set the price of the deal at the current moment in the robot, but the moment has passed and now we have to set a new price? And to close it... This is even worse than scalperism.

I showed a special case, sometimes it is 300 points off the market

This is a potential mega profit

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:
Epic response will have to remember the phrase:D
At least look at what I wrote yesterday about the pound and what's going on with it today)))

I remember, I remember, I see.

ok

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Unfortunately the Diffusion signal is disabled and unavailable.


 
I had to take a sedative. Guys, do you really think that the price should follow your formula? At least put it out there so that it can follow it. It's like the lottery ticket anecdote. Okay, physicists. They can't see beyond Laplace. But the rest of us are hooked on it and we're heading towards the abyss together. Read the news, read the policy. The FA are steering the price, the TA are just adjusting the price. It's a sandbox. But it's fun.)))
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I remember, I remember, I see.

ok

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Unfortunately, the Diffusion signal is disabled and unavailable.


Weak. Didn't have the guts to show it all the way through.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The pictures are not true to the market

He said he makes money on competitions.

He is just another babbler.

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