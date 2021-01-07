From theory to practice - page 1511
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Make an array with a curve and an array of the same time with a reference curve (which is plotted using an exponential) and calculate the correlation.
Wrong?
We can say that the price exists, but we do not know the period. We can know the period if we have enough history, but it is not certain, because we do not start from zero.
memorise the price at the point where you start calculating the increments
then sequentially add the increments to this price
we get the current one.
the simplest variant - a window of 1 tick
I still can't understand the mockery of the price, what's it all about?the price is the negotiated value of the goods between buyer and seller and that's it.
Renat Akhtyamov:
memorise the price at the starting point of the increment calculation
This is known.
I wonder if you take the second derivative, that is the value of acceleration. Check for convergence and if the series diverges then the strength of the divergence of the series to +- infinity will be the degree of approximation to the exponential function.
there's no flight to infinity here.
parabolas alone
Comrades mathematicians wanted to ask you for a solution to a question:
visually you can see that the second picture(the red line) is closest to defining it as an exponential function.
I certainly understand that we can calculate the rate of change of the numerical series represented by the red curve.
but as we can see the velocity in both graphs grows, but only the second graph grows exponentially.
How can we mathematically calculate how close the curve (or the numerical series represented by the curve) is to exponential?
Obviously, MNC. Apply to the logarithms of the original data.
there are no flights to infinity
parabolas alone
Yeah and you have a parabola on the pound now too?)
Yeah and you have a parabola on the pound now too?)
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Nah, he's got a Formulae there )