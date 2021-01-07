From theory to practice - page 1515

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


Now show me the graph please, it's interesting how it changes over time.

You take paint and work your "magic"=D

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't do graphic overlays

just visually observing a bunch of parabolas.


and I do a bunch of triangles))

who else is seeing what?

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


and me a bunch of triangles))

who else can see what?

I've seen that, too.

but the line has no breaks.

If you overlap the parabolas, they all start and end on the same horizontal line, with one continuing the next

but these pictures are still dead, there's no volume in them.

it's the volumes that drive the price

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there was this too.

but the line has no breaks.

if you overlap parabolas, they all start and end on the same horizon, with one continuing the next

So man...it's all about the banana!

in fact the banana is also continuous in time))))

just try to convince me there are no bananas)))

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

So, man...the whole deo is in a banana!

in fact the banana is also continuous in time)))

Why?

cool

but there's only one significant gap, the GEP.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Why...

cool

but with one significant gap, the GEP.

;)

So naturally.

Two bananas are in a row - so the effect, according to all the laws of physics, probability theory and mathematical statistics is multiplied - here's a logical GEP;)

The forex system simply can't help reacting to a violation of the law of conservation of energy - doubling the banana from nothing and reacts very aggressively.

and as you can see very well here:

2 bananas up minus one banana down = 1 banana, which means the law of conservation of banana mass works!)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:
Well, of course it does.

Two bananas in a row means that the effect, according to all the laws of physics, probability theory and mathematical statistics, is multiplied - here's a logical GEP;)

The forex system simply can't help but react to a violation of the law of conservation of energy - doubling the banana from nothing and reacts very aggressively.

and as you can see very well here:

2 bananas up minus one banana down = 1 banana, which means the law of conservation of banana mass works!)

I know this law.

a body immersed in mass falls asleep

;)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


and me a bunch of triangles))

Who else can see what?

Lots of local and some compound trends (you can't see them on the chart, but they are there!).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I know this law.

a body immersed in mass falls asleep

;)


but seriously, here's one example of a parabolic price movement detected.

and here's a return;)

But this does not mean that the entire chart is parabolic=)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


But seriously, here's one example of detecting a parabolic price movement by the way.

and here is a return;)

but that's not to say that the chart is full of parabolas =)

said it - the beginning and the end on the same line

think carefully about what's going on.

from one parabola to another

and so on from start to finish

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