From theory to practice - page 1515
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Now show me the graph please, it's interesting how it changes over time.
You take paint and work your "magic"=D
I don't do graphic overlays
just visually observing a bunch of parabolas.
and I do a bunch of triangles))
who else is seeing what?
and me a bunch of triangles))
who else can see what?
I've seen that, too.
but the line has no breaks.
If you overlap the parabolas, they all start and end on the same horizontal line, with one continuing the next
but these pictures are still dead, there's no volume in them.
it's the volumes that drive the price
there was this too.
but the line has no breaks.
if you overlap parabolas, they all start and end on the same horizon, with one continuing the next
So man...it's all about the banana!
in fact the banana is also continuous in time))))
just try to convince me there are no bananas)))
So, man...the whole deo is in a banana!
in fact the banana is also continuous in time)))
Why?
cool
but there's only one significant gap, the GEP.
;)
Why...
cool
but with one significant gap, the GEP.
;)
Two bananas are in a row - so the effect, according to all the laws of physics, probability theory and mathematical statistics is multiplied - here's a logical GEP;)
The forex system simply can't help reacting to a violation of the law of conservation of energy - doubling the banana from nothing and reacts very aggressively.
and as you can see very well here:
2 bananas up minus one banana down = 1 banana, which means the law of conservation of banana mass works!)
Well, of course it does.
Two bananas in a row means that the effect, according to all the laws of physics, probability theory and mathematical statistics, is multiplied - here's a logical GEP;)
The forex system simply can't help but react to a violation of the law of conservation of energy - doubling the banana from nothing and reacts very aggressively.
and as you can see very well here:
2 bananas up minus one banana down = 1 banana, which means the law of conservation of banana mass works!)
I know this law.
a body immersed in mass falls asleep
;)
and me a bunch of triangles))
Who else can see what?
Lots of local and some compound trends (you can't see them on the chart, but they are there!).
I know this law.
a body immersed in mass falls asleep
;)
but seriously, here's one example of a parabolic price movement detected.
and here's a return;)
But this does not mean that the entire chart is parabolic=)
But seriously, here's one example of detecting a parabolic price movement by the way.
and here is a return;)
but that's not to say that the chart is full of parabolas =)
said it - the beginning and the end on the same line
think carefully about what's going on.
from one parabola to another
and so on from start to finish