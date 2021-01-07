From theory to practice - page 1516

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Renat Akhtyamov:

said zhi - beginning and end on the same line

think carefully about what you're getting at.

from one parabola to the other.

and so on from beginning to end

that's some bullshit we made up.)

what do you mean you used the doll formula before?)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

that's some bullshit we made up=)

What do you mean by the way, you used the doll formula earlier?)

Puppet's quoting formula.

You know her.

But still, it helped me a lot to understand something.

----

Why not up?


 
Alexander_K:

Alas... I think I'll go to church... Parishioners won't hurt.

You don't have to go to the church when you lose.
Yeah, even when you're making a profit, you need to know why it's there.
So throw everything away and start all over again and repeat the process until you get something described by the word result.
If you are critical and throw out all unnecessary things (you are very industrious) that do not work or work poorly, you will see that will remain very few or only one option;) but you still have to saw and saw.
Just show me the chart with your orders ...
I wonder ...
 
Олег avtomat:

they are meaningless pictures to you -- they are ;)))))

But it will be a useful clue to someone.

The clue is that your pictures are meaningless and quotes don't go that way.

Where in your pictures is that?)


 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

You got that right, mate. Um... I honestly thought you'd be a little less old to be so accurate. No offense.

And the entrances... What's there to see? Fuck them... We need to think and move on.

 
EgorKim:

The clue is that your pictures don't make sense and quotes don't go that way.

Where in your pictures is that?)


Hmm.

It's a beautiful picture, though.

but why are the trades still dangling? they were opened before the signal changed

or did the signal change with an incredible delay?

 
Alexander_K:

And the entrances... What's there to see? Fuck them... We need to think and move on.

Don't show it, you have to analyze it and figure out what the problem is.

You have to do it, otherwise you won't move on.

You'll keep believing that "maybe it'll work") Trust me.)

only with the graph on the basis of which the robot or you made the decisions
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

I'm not 30 years old, of course) I'm a bit green compared to some people)

No, don't show it. You have to analyze it and figure out what the problem is.

You have to, otherwise you won't move on.

You'll just keep believing that "it might work".)

only with the graph on the basis of which the robot or you made the decisions

You're welcome.

Here is the entry point SELL (marked with a red circle).


And why does the price keep going up? For the life of me, I don't get it...

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EgorKim:

The clue is that your pictures don't make sense and quotes don't go that way.

Where in your pictures is that?)


it just confirms the fact that you have no idea what you're talking about

 
Alexander_K:

Please.

Here is the SELL entry point (marked with a red circle).


And why does the price keep going up? For the life of me, I don't understand...

What's there to understand?

It needs your money badly, just like you need someone else's.

but honestly, that's how Puppet's FormulaE works - for no one and nothing.

At the most, it's zero.

and it works especially well if you have more than one order open

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