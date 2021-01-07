From theory to practice - page 1523

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Uladzimir Izerski:
The robot works with Izerskogo waves))) Waves are the key to understanding the market.
My algorithm recognizes the beginning of a wave better than any existing program. Go ahead and study the TS if anyone is interested. Maybe someone will find an example to follow. The beauty is not induced, for lack of time. 2nd drawing. A few minutes have passed.

can't see equity

is there a screenshot so you can see the bottom line?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:
You do not take into account one nuance. The forex market is not understood by everyone. Only speculators open a deal and sit waiting for a miracle.) In reality, the client comes, change the currency and go home. And speculators sit with their mouths open)))

agree

That's why I'm explaining


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You have not sold, you have only wanted (intended to), as the trade still needs to be closed

Same options, essentially

To close, you have to buy. :) And here are possible variants, because you can buy cheaper than the selling price (and make a profit), or you can buy more expensive, than you bought, and find yourself in the red. So if the second variant is used, it is not the "dummy's" fault, but you are a "fool" to trade inopportunely. :) Or "formulae", for those who use it. :)
 
BlackTomcat:
To close, you have to buy. :) And here the variants are possible, because you can buy cheaper than selling price (and get profit), or you can buy more expensive, than bought, and find yourself in the red. So if the second variant is used, it is not the "dummy's" fault, but you are a "fool" to trade inopportunely. :) Or "formulae", for those who use it. :)

The fool is the one who does not know the real price of a commodity at the moment

The one who plays forex like a casino

the one who relies on miracle formulas from other sciences

etc.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

can't see equity

have you got a crin so you can see the bottom line?

You can see everything there. The pictures are from the live trading screen, not the tester. О-))
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The fool is the one who does not know the real price of a commodity at the moment

The one who plays forex like a casino

the one who relies on miracle formulas from other sciences.

etc.

So you do not know the real price.)

Because you do not knowthe volumes. You can see the volumes within the ECN network in which you opened the account, but not all ofthem.

What do you want to do withoutvolumes?


The law of classic supply and demand says that if there is a demand (D1) to buy, but no supply (S1) to sell, the price (P) will rise until the necessary volume (Q) appears.

And the picture here is correct


 
Uladzimir Izerski:
It's all there. Pictures from the live trading screen, not from the tester. О-))

Where's the equity in it?

I don't have a tester either.

;)

 
EgorKim:

So you don't know the real price.)

Because you do not knowthe volumes. You can see the volumes within the ECN network in which you opened the account, but not all ofthem.

What do you want to do withoutvolumes?

do you need them?

The formulae are what?

I repeat the question:

Price P at point E = ?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Where's the equity in it?

I'm not a tester either.

;)

The one that's kind of a lady lying on the beach? It's all right!
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Price P at point E = ?

PRICE_LAST

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