From theory to practice - page 1521
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Picture C
Picture A -.
Based on the picture of the Automat, without scaling -
Picture C
Picture A -
Based on the picture of the automaton, without scaling-
Picture P
Sell - price rises
buy - price goes down
classic!!!
So, what equals: Price P = Doll's FormulaE = ... ?
;)
Picture P
Sell - price rises
buy - price goes down
classic!!!
So, what equals the P-price?
;)
Well, it depends on the amount) but we do not know how many tons of paper there are)))
it doesn't matter, FormulaE exists
That's the formula that determines the price in any marketand there are no markets because it's simple
it doesn't matter, there is a formulae.
Picture P
Sell - price rises
buy - price goes down
classic!!!
So, what is equal to: Price P = FormulaE = ... ?
;)
You're selling something out of place. :) And the picture seems to be photoshopped, where the captions to the curves have been reversed.
no photoshop
https://studfiles.net/preview/3736045/
no photoshop
https://studfiles.net/preview/3736045/
OK, let's say it's not Photoshopped. But it clearly contradicts common sense. An increase in demand should cause an increase in price. An increase in supply should cause a decrease in price. It's the opposite in the picture. What do you believe, a picture from a microeconomics textbook or common sense? :)
that's what it says.
Look closely.
They just keep offering more and more, that's your question, here it's called Martin
and unfortunately for us, that's exactly how the price is going, that's why the formula is puppet and nothing else.