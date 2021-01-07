From theory to practice - page 1521

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Picture C

Picture A -.

Based on the picture of the Automat, without scaling -


 
Vizard_:

Picture C

Picture A -

Based on the picture of the automaton, without scaling-


I agree, you can see the acceleration of the oscillation frequency with simultaneous attenuation of the amplitude. But, you can't see the relationship when a new pulse starts, and there's nothing to catch on the decaying amplitude...
I should add that the decaying amplitude can have upward or downward or sideways motion.
 

Picture P

Sell - price rises

buy - price goes down

classic!!!

So, what equals: Price P = Doll's FormulaE = ... ?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Picture P

Sell - price rises

buy - price goes down

classic!!!

So, what equals the P-price?

;)

Well, it depends on the amount)), but we don't know how many tonnes of paper there are)))
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Well, it depends on the amount) but we do not know how many tons of paper there are)))

it doesn't matter, FormulaE exists

That's the formula that determines the price in any market

and there are no markets because it's simple
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
it doesn't matter, there is a formulae.
I'm not good at writing formulas.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Picture P

Sell - price rises

buy - price goes down

classic!!!

So, what is equal to: Price P = FormulaE = ... ?

;)

You're selling something out of place. :) And the picture seems to be photoshopped, where the captions to the curves have been reversed.
 
BlackTomcat:
You're selling something out of place. :) And the picture seems to be photoshopped, where the captions to the curves have been reversed.

no photoshop

https://studfiles.net/preview/3736045/

Реферат по экономике на тему: «Законы спроса и предложения»
Реферат по экономике на тему: «Законы спроса и предложения»
  • studfiles.net
1. Закон спроса и предложения 1.1 Равновесие на рынке 1.2 Анализ изменения спроса и предложения 2. Эластичность спроса и предложения 2.1 Эластичность спроса 2.2 Эластичность предложения Введение Роль закона спроса и предложения в установлении рыночной цены очень существенна. Это напрямую связано с законом равновесия. Согласно закону равновесия...
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

no photoshop

https://studfiles.net/preview/3736045/

OK, let's say it's not Photoshopped. But it clearly contradicts common sense. An increase in demand should cause a rise in price. An increase in supply should cause a decrease in price. It's the opposite in the picture. What do you believe, a picture from a microeconomics textbook or common sense? :)
 
BlackTomcat:
OK, let's say it's not Photoshopped. But it clearly contradicts common sense. An increase in demand should cause an increase in price. An increase in supply should cause a decrease in price. It's the opposite in the picture. What do you believe, a picture from a microeconomics textbook or common sense? :)

that's what it says.

Look closely.

They just keep offering more and more, that's your question, here it's called Martin

and unfortunately for us, that's exactly how the price is going, that's why the formula is puppet and nothing else.

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