GBPCAD: Pound Sterling vs Canadian Dollar
1.87538 CAD 0.00227 (0.12%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Canadian Dollar
GBPCAD exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.87126 CAD and at a high of 1.87635 CAD per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Canadian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GBPCAD News
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
- Nomura bets on the dollar against the pound as U.K. fiscal predicament grabs spotlight
- GBP down marginally ahead of trade/IP data Friday – Scotiabank
GBPCAD on the Community Forum
GBPCAD buy setup
Daily Range
1.87126 1.87635
Year Range
1.74570 1.88281
- 1.8731 1
- 1.8742 6
- 1.8753 8
- 1.8756 8
- 1.8712 6
- 1.8763 5
- 6.478 K
- 0.12%
- 1.27%
- 0.93%
- 3.77%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
CAD
13:45
CAD
13:45
CAD
