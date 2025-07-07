Blog FAQ - page 11
But I wonder if widgets for your own products are a no-no on your blog?
Are there any at all?
We have big plans for integrations and will add widgets too.
Every day the functionality will increase.
And to branch the blog, there are screenshots, there are descriptions, there are ratings, there are questions and answers, to look at the history and not to be cluttered with opinions....
Statistics say only 10% success rate (over 3 years old)..... and when 90% give their opinion...... is a bit uncomfortable (purely quantitatively)...
Give it a chance - time will judge....
We have a flexible system for managing categories and subcategories.
As soon as we see a clear need, we can quickly add the right sections to the blogs. This is done in a minute.
But for now, we'll build up the functionality for a couple of weeks and look at the results. We can't make a huge but empty category tree right away - that will only spoil people's perception.
Please consider adding:
1) an "all categories" button to go from a particular category to the full feed
2) A kat should be introduced, or a forced limitation of posts to prevent the feed from being torn
1) will be
2) will be too. The cat is there, it's just that the space for the automatic trim in front of the cat has been left large for now.
Hmmm... I'm selecting a 700x180 pixel PNG image for my blog.
Writes:
Use an image in JPG, PNG or GIF format, from 700x180 pixels
Please advise
1) Are there any rules for using blogs? Does the market have rules on what can and cannot be used?
2) Can I advertise my products from the market in blogs?
3) Is it allowed to advertise third party spread rebate services?
Thank you for your message. We'll make it up to you.
Try taking a slightly larger image in width or height for now. For example, 700x400 or 920x180