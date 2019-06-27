Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 12
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I apologise if this has already been asked, but I have this question:
Will signals be copied if after all calculations the lot size is less than the minimum allowed? For example, 0.03 vs. 0.1
I apologise if this has already been asked, but I have this question:
Will signals be copied if after all calculations the lot size turns out to be smaller than the minimum allowed? For example, 0.03 vs. 0.1
server:
Такой вопрос не задавали,это система сигналов так рассчитала или вы сами?
System. Depending on the size of deposits, leverage and % load of the subscriber's deposit.
It turns out that you should open an order of 0.03 lots, while the minimum allowed for the account is 0.1 lot. What will happen?
System. Depending on the size of deposits, leverage and % of the subscriber's deposit load.
It turns out that you should open an order of 0.03 lots, while the minimum allowed for the account is 0.1 lot. What will happen?
A question for the developers:
Why don't you make several money management systems? Fixed lot, equity percentage, risk percentage (like you have now), lot multiplier? Because trading systems are different, and so are conditions of different brokers. A subscriber is entitled to decide how to manage his risks.
Well, make yours the default option, and the rest appear after clicking on "I am aware of all the possible negative consequences of using other money management systems". This would expand the functionality of the service, which would be beneficial for its popularity.
One more thing. When are you going to finally provide filters for signal selection? At least on the website. It will take only one person a week.
A question for the developers:
Why don't you make several money management systems? Fixed lot, equity percentage, risk percentage (like you have now), lot multiplier? Because trading systems are different, and so are conditions of different brokers. A subscriber is entitled to decide how to manage his risks.
Well, make yours the default option, and the rest appear after clicking on "I am aware of all the possible negative consequences of using other money management systems". This would expand the functionality of the service, which would be beneficial for its popularity.
One more thing. When are you going to finally provide filters for signal selection? At least on the website. It will take only one person a week.
Do you not use this filter?
Are the different filters in the terminal very handy?
to server: Thank you for your answers. These filters are very crude. We need additional ones, for example: number of trades per period, average time of a trade, average number of pips per trade, etc. with possibility to set numerical values.
I do not withdraw my questions:
My question to the developers:
Why do not you make several money management systems? Fixed lot, equity percentage, risk percentage (like you have now), lot multiplier? Because trading systems are different, and so are conditions of different brokers. A subscriber is entitled to decide how to manage his risks.
Well, make yours the default option, and the rest appear after clicking on "I am aware of all the possible negative consequences of using other money management systems". This would expand the functionality of the service, which would be beneficial for its popularity.
One more thing. When are you going to finally provide filters for signal selection? At least on the website. It will take only one person a week.
These filters are very crude. More filters are needed, for example:number of trades per period, average time of a trade, average number of pips per trade, etc. with the possibility of setting numerical values.
A question for the developers:
Why don't you make several money management systems? Fixed lot, equity percentage, risk percentage (like you have now), lot multiplier? Because trading systems are different, and so are conditions of different brokers. A subscriber is entitled to decide how to manage his risks.
Well, make yours the default option, and the rest appear after clicking on "I am aware of all the possible negative consequences of using other money management systems". This would expand the functionality of the service, which would be beneficial for its popularity.
One more thing. When are you going to finally provide filters for signal selection? At least on the website. It will take only one person a week.
Because, otherwise, the subscriber will have a huge choice of methods of suicide of the account.
The method of risk percentage selection allows you to adjust to the provider and comply with a similar method of money management automatically, without the need for manual override.