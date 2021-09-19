"My signals" discussion, questions.
If I already had an account and made transactions on it, after connecting my account to the signals, will the history of the transactions made be shown in my signals?
Opened
Are you sure you actually clicked on "Subscribe"?
I didn't find in the message logs that you subscribed to signals. A bunch of subscriptions from other users is there and yours is not.
The easiest way to subscribe is from the terminal in the signals storefront.
Are you sure you really clicked on 'Subscribe'?
I'm 101% sure.
I didn't find in the message logs that you subscribed to signals. Lots of other users' subscriptions and none for you.
If I've got a good feeling when I click on subscribe, it is because I've got no effect on my signals and I don't want to be unsubscribed. So it's like i clicked refresh page
The most convenient way is to subscribe from the terminal in the signals window.
Of course, maybe it's more convenient,
But you know my ability to find mistakes on the seemingly trivial surface, a talent :)
I'm 101% sure.
The strange thing is that when I click on the subscribe button, the subscription window resets all the data I've entered. So it's like i clicked refresh page
Seems to be a problem with the browser scripts, although I tried it and signed up straight away.
What is your browser?
But you know my ability to find mistakes in seemingly straightforward places, talent :)
The error has been found and corrected. The problem was your negative balance, which you should have been warned about.
Now you can sign up safely - balance check for free signals is disabled.
The error has been detected and corrected. The problem was your negative balance, which you should have been warned about.
zero warnings.
You can now sign up safely - balance checks for free signals have been disabled.
So from the forum the subscription was successful. not from the terminal (probably waiting for the next build?)
further question - how to remove the signal from the list?
there is only pause and cancel. After that, it is added under Canceled link
And I do not want to see it anywhere after canceling my subscription !
I have lost half of my deposit with this signal provider, while I have to constantly watch it and remember with unkind words. It's sadistic :)
Third question - the terminal does not group signals by type - Demo/Free/Competition/Real, and there is not even a marking in the table.
So from the forum the subscription was successful. not from the terminal (probably waiting for the next build?)
my question is how to remove the signal from the list?
there is only pause and cancel. I don't want to see it on the list.
You can unsubscribe in the terminal, the same as on the site.
I do not want to see it anywhere after unsubscribing at all !
I have lost half of my deposit with this signal provider, while I have to constantly watch it and remember with unkind words. It's sadism :)
I have a good reason to use the terminal for collecting subscriptions and not to have problems with questions such as "where did the money go from the deposit".
Third, the terminal does not have grouping by signal type - Demo/Free/Competition/Real and there is even no marking in the table.
- It may be determined by the server
- If you right-click on the line of the provider, the topmost item "Details", and then click on the nickname of the provider allows you to view the details. I doubt anyone would sign up for a cat in a poke for a real depot.
Although it would be more convenient to distinguish providers depending on the type of account, also paid and free of charge, at least by colour or some other conventional designation. Maybe you should add filtering to the list of providers by type? Because for real account subscriber I don't think he/she would want to search in the list of demo account providers. And as a rule, demo providers will occupy the top lines by profitability, i.e. they get under the feet in the crowd.
A new build is due tomorrow.
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