Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 13
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If I opened an account, which was used by my Expert Advisor for 3 months, then I opened it in Signals and after 1 month it will be available, will the account history be displayed here (1) since account opening or (2) since the moment of connecting to the service or (3) after 1 month of verification?
It is sufficient to uncheck the "Enabled" box in the signal editing section.
It must be eliminated and not just switched off, because the signal is linked to an account and I cannot, for example, subscribe to this account.
I signed up for the MTS 1 signal on the website, but there is no such signal in the terminal... How do I connect it?
That all the brokers were displayed in the window of signals, you need to put a tick mark, or the second option, which is not displayed, if the drawdown was 70% of the signal, these signals are not displayed in the terminal and on the website they are
Hello!
Signed up for the Super Profit TSsignal. Comparing the history of trades on demo and on https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5774 I came to confusion.
I have opened and closed 10 positions on GBPUSD and 2 on AUDUSD today. My history already contains 15 trades in GBPUSD and 4 in AUDUSD.
Besides, now there are 5 open GBPUSD positions in my demo, although there are no orders in trader's statistics right now. All trades of trader were copied during the day, but there is such a
But i feel like after trader closes one order and another one also closes on my demo but another one opens right after that. Please help me to understand.
Hello!
Signed up for the Super Profit TSsignal. Comparing the history of trades on demo and on https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5774 I came to confusion.
I have opened and closed 10 positions on GBPUSD and 2 on AUDUSD today. I have 15 trades in my history, 15 in GBPUSD and 4 in AUDUSD.
Besides, now I have 5 open positions on GBPUSD on demo, although trader has no orders in his stats right now. All trader's trades were copied during the day but it feels like after some order was closed
But i have a feeling my demo order will be closed after trader closes it too but after that new one will open again. Please help me to understand.
I have looked at the log. It is true, when the signal to close was received, the trade was closed, but was reopened at market price. Extract from the log:
09:11:14 '65751636': Signal - signal provider closed position #174271827 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03943 sl: 1.03480
09:11:14 '65751636': close order #786609630 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0395 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000 at price 1.0406
09:11:14 '65751636': request was accepted by server
09:11:14 '65751636': request in process
09:11:14 '65751636': order #786609630 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0395 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000 closed at price 1.0406
09:11:14 '65751636': Signal - signal provider position #174271827 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03943 sl: 1.03480 closed
09:11:14 '65751636': Signal - failed to link signal position #174271827
09:11:14 '65751636': Signal - signal provider added position #174271827 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03943 sl: 1.03480 [order activation]
09:11:14 '65751636': buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0409 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000
09:11:15 '65751636': request was accepted by server
09:11:15 '65751636': request in process
09:11:15 '65751636': order was opened : #786626082 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0409 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000
09:11:15 '65751636': Signal - signal provider position #174271827 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03943 sl: 1.03480 copied
09:11:17 '65751636': Signal - signal provider closed position #174271891 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03944 sl: 1.03480
09:11:18 '65751636': close order #786609729 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0395 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000 at price 1.0406
09:11:18 '65751636': request was accepted by server
09:11:18 '65751636': request in process
09:11:18 '65751636': order #786609729 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0395 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000 closed at price 1.0406
09:11:18 '65751636': Signal - signal provider position #174271891 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03944 sl: 1.03480 closed
09:11:18 '65751636': Signal - failed to link signal position #174271891
09:11:18 '65751636': Signal - signal provider added position #174271891 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03944 sl: 1.03480 [order activation]
09:11:18 '65751636': buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0409 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000
09:11:18 '65751636': request was accepted by server
09:11:18 '65751636': request in process
09:11:18 '65751636': order was opened : #786626094 buy 0.01 AUDUSD at 1.0409 sl: 1.0348 tp: 0.0000
09:11:18 '65751636': Signal - signal provider position #174271891 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.03944 sl: 1.03480 copied
Hello, I have this question. I want to distribute my signals, but when I create a signal I get a message that this account is subscribed to other signals and reselling signals is prohibited. All the signals I was subscribed to finished in april, they are in inactive status. can someone tell me how to deal with this. PS I have a terminal in metatrader 4
Hello, I have this question. I want to distribute my signals, but when I create a signal I get a message that this account is subscribed to other signals and reselling signals is prohibited. All the signals I was subscribed to finished in april, they have the status of inactive. can anyone tell me how to deal with this. PS I have a terminal in metatrader 4
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