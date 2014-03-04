Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 78
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you are not forbidden! It's just that the signals work more accurately in this case, even opening and closing!
I understand, it's in the principal difference, i.e. there is not build-up of position like in small lots but goes in reverse i.e. sale on provider and purchase on my provider and time difference is not a minute but hours or everything goes out of order...
The service was quietly disconnected on another demo account - there is only a record in the logs:
At least a warning window should be shown, otherwise you won't even guess that the signal is disabled (though why should it be disabled - in most cases it is enough to ignore a symbol that does not exist)
(although it turned out that I have an old build - so maybe it's already fixed)
How often is the information in the terminal on the signals tab updated? and market?
I restarted the terminal, everything is updated. It's very inconvenient in my opinion.
When does the sale of signals in MT4 start?
it's already on https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4
i meant when will they start charging for the signals?!
a one-month test period... then the price will appear, but in the meantime "The signal is in a trial period and not available for subscription".
i meant when they start charging for signals!
here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962 Launched: 2012.10.31 00:49:13 i.e. on December 1st you could have signed up for it if
1) the leverage would be 1:100 and not 1:500
2) if it hadn't leaked during this test period.
here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962 Launched: 2012.10.31 00:49:13 i.e. on December 1st you could have signed up for it if
1) the leverage would be 1:100 and not 1:500
2) it would not have been lost during the test period.