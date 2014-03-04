Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 78

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[Deleted]  
ygrek:
it's not a ban! it's just that in this case the signals work more accurately, even take opening and closing!!!
 
Rugyi_cool:
you are not forbidden! It's just that the signals work more accurately in this case, even opening and closing!

I understand, it's in the principal difference, i.e. there is not build-up of position like in small lots but goes in reverse i.e. sale on provider and purchase on my provider and time difference is not a minute but hours or everything goes out of order...

 

The service was quietly disconnected on another demo account - there is only a record in the logs:

EE      0       Signal  14:16:13        copy position [sell 2.14 EURAUD 1.24149 sl: 1.25024 tp: 1.22698]
MJ      2       Signal  14:16:13        symbol EURAUD not found
GM      2       Signal  14:16:13        synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [sell 2.14 EURAUD 1.24149 sl: 1.25024 tp: 1.22698]
LH      2       Signal  14:16:13        synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled

At least a warning window should be shown, otherwise you won't even guess that the signal is disabled (though why should it be disabled - in most cases it is enough to ignore a symbol that does not exist)

(although it turned out that I have an old build - so maybe it's already fixed)

 

How often is the information in the terminal on the signals tab updated? and market?

I restarted the terminal, everything is updated. It's very inconvenient in my opinion.

[Deleted]  
When does the sale of signals in MT4 start?
 
Rugyi_cool:
When does the sale of signals in MT4 start?
already on https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4
Торговые сигналы: MetaTrader 4
Торговые сигналы: MetaTrader 4
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4 с автоматическим исполнением на вашем счете
[Deleted]  
Konstantin83:
it's already on https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/mt4
I meant when are they going to start charging for signals?!
 
Rugyi_cool:
i meant when will they start charging for the signals?!

a one-month test period... then the price will appear, but in the meantime "The signal is in a trial period and not available for subscription".

 
Rugyi_cool:
i meant when they start charging for signals!

here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962 Launched: 2012.10.31 00:49:13 i.e. on December 1st you could have signed up for it if


1) the leverage would be 1:100 and not 1:500

2) if it hadn't leaked during this test period.

Торговые сигналы: Bulldozer
Торговые сигналы: Bulldozer
  • 2012.10.31
  • Artem Fedotov
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал Bulldozer для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
[Deleted]  
Konstantin83:

here https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962 Launched: 2012.10.31 00:49:13 i.e. on December 1st you could have signed up for it if


1) the leverage would be 1:100 and not 1:500

2) it would not have been lost during the test period.

So it turns out that a month passes first that it would be possible to put a price, and then another month of the test period?!
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