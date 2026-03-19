Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 438

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Leanid Aladzyeu:
Anybody willing to skype help? The code is written, but there are a couple of questions ( I'll share the code if needed, in a nutshell it's Fibonacci with a trawl)
Not a pity both on Skype and on the phone ... but I'm leaving now. Will be on the road for two days. Be back in a couple of weeks.
[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Question .
I take 24 candles and find max and min in the shadows.
(Max - min )/ 1000 to find the value in terms of price 0.1% of the channel. It turns out that sometimes negative values are how? Checks are before the calculations (for the trend, position of candlesticks and min. channel)
Take a look here. Almost exactly what you need.
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Whatever the question, that's the answer:Telepath Club
Клуб Телепатов - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Клуб Телепатов - MQL4 форум
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Whatever the question, that's the answer:Telepath Club
I need to buy glasses ( attention deficit)
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Yeah, I need to buy glasses ( Attention deficit).
And it would be a good idea to learn how to insert code into your posts(Insert code correctly in the forum).
 

Why is the condition not being met?

 
Can you tell me if it's possible to "repaint" a custom panel based onCDialog? I mean the header background and borders.
 

Good afternoon,

I am mastering OOP,

I am trying to make a include file with the signal by the fractal indicator, I took the standard code as a base.

I use standard code. My logic is elementary - buy or sell, if the fractal is broken.

I put Print on each step, for example:

Print("CSampleSignal::ValidationSettings()");

I don't get Print() from functions:

CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort()

CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong()

no explicit errors

Please see where I have made a mistake.

Files:
SignalFr.mqh  15 kb
 
pr0gre5:

Good afternoon,

I am mastering OOP,

I am trying to make a include file with the signal by the fractal indicator, I took the standard code as a base.

I use standard code. My logic is elementary - buy or sell, if the fractal is broken.

I put Print on each step, for example:

Print("CSampleSignal::ValidationSettings()");

I don't get Print() from functions:

CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort()

CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong()

no explicit errors

Please find out where I have made a mistake.

The function parameters must be restored to their original form otherwise they simply won't be called:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Проверка выполнения условия для покупки.                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//bool CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong(double& price,double& sl,double& tp,datetime& expiration)
int CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong()
  {

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Проверка выполнения условия для продажи.                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//bool CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort(double& price,double& sl,double& tp,datetime& expiration)
int CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort()
  {
 
The EA works on levels stored in the arrays, if there are more than 0 orders in the market then it should use the last filling and not change its levels in the arrays anymore, filling in the arrays is done in the function.
If I set a returnee in the function, when an order is on the market it gives me zero arrays (I set the returnee before the arrays are zeroed),
How to get the array values without calling the function? Or how to make an array store the last values that were written?

Or is it to be filled in the start ,? The function will not have to be called and the filling condition is order==0. ?

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