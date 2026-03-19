Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 438
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Anybody willing to skype help? The code is written, but there are a couple of questions ( I'll share the code if needed, in a nutshell it's Fibonacci with a trawl)
Question .
Whatever the question, that's the answer:Telepath Club
Yeah, I need to buy glasses ( Attention deficit).
Why is the condition not being met?
Good afternoon,
I am mastering OOP,
I am trying to make a include file with the signal by the fractal indicator, I took the standard code as a base.
I use standard code. My logic is elementary - buy or sell, if the fractal is broken.
I put Print on each step, for example:
Print("CSampleSignal::ValidationSettings()");
I don't get Print() from functions:
CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort()
CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong()
no explicit errors
Please see where I have made a mistake.
Good afternoon,
I am mastering OOP,
I am trying to make a include file with the signal by the fractal indicator, I took the standard code as a base.
I use standard code. My logic is elementary - buy or sell, if the fractal is broken.
I put Print on each step, for example:
Print("CSampleSignal::ValidationSettings()");
I don't get Print() from functions:
CSampleSignal::CheckOpenShort()
CSampleSignal::CheckOpenLong()
no explicit errors
Please find out where I have made a mistake.
The function parameters must be restored to their original form otherwise they simply won't be called: