Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1020
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In an EA or in an indicator? For the current timeframe or for another one?
Preferably in an indicator, current timeframe.
Preferably in an indicator, current timeframe.
The indicators already have OHLC, time and volume arrays:OnCalculate
So, you just need to access arrays high and low.
You just need to do this trick first:
After that, high and low arrays will have index [0] corresponding to the rightmost bar on the chart.
The indicators already have OHLC, time and volume arrays:OnCalculate
So you just need to refer to high and low arrays.
You just need to do the following trick first:
After that, the high and low arrays will have index [0] corresponding to the rightmost bar on the chart.
Thank you.
Are there any instructions on how to convert the robot from spot instruments to futures?
I am trying to test it - it works on FX and CFD, but not on indices, for example. In log there is some activity, order-positions-transactions, but the result - all with 0 profit (price IN and OUT different!) And balance graph - horizontal line.
Piece of the test log:
Results:
Anyway, something I'm misunderstanding on a global level... In the "Stock Trading" section it's all about specifics...
...all with 0 profit (price IN and OUT different!) and the balance graph is a horizontal line...
Could this be a bug in the tester?
Are there any instructions on how to convert the robot from spot instruments to futures?
I am trying to test it - it works on FX and CFD, but not on indices, for example. In log there is some activity, order-positions-transactions, but the result - all with 0 profit (price IN and OUT different!) And balance graph - horizontal line.
A slice of the test log:
Results:
Anyway, something I'm misunderstanding on a global level... In "Stock Trading" we`re just talking about details...
What iscurrency of deposit?
Show me the instrument specification.
You need to have tools to convert your profit to the currency of your deposit in the Market Watch.
What isthe currency of the deposit?
Show the specification of the instrument.
You need to have tools available in the market overview to convert the profit into the deposit currency.
USD, there is no need to recalculate. Open ALL available (Show All)
Obtained: on commodity futures - works on all (randomly selected oil, cocoa, etc...) Index futures - all from 0.
Vladimir, so my question was about five. The last time I asked you a question about five, and you deleted it here.
And there's no one to answer in that topic now, Artem says he's busy ((
Vladimir, my question was about a five. Last time in the Fours topic you gave me the finger for a fives question, but now you deleted it here.
There's no one to answer in that thread now, Artem says he's busy ((
I did not threaten anyone. You are dreaming.Also you have mixed up MQL5 and MQL4. MQL5 code are files with .mq5 extension.